Alert: 3 Suspects in Pre-Game Prayer Shooting at Kids' Baseball Tournament Have Been Taken Down by Texas Cops

Three men are in custody, but the questions are countless after a hail of bullets interrupted a youth baseball tournament Sunday, sending children and adults scrambling for cover and wounding one coach in the shoulder just as he was joining his players in a pre-game prayer.

The owners of the sports complex called it “possible illegal hunting.” Authorities are calling it “deadly conduct.”

And anyone who’s seen video of the incident, or heard the names of the men arrested, is going to want to know more — a lot more.

Check out coverage from KHOU-TV of the shooting at the RAC-Katy baseball complex in Katy, Texas, just outside Houston:







On Wednesday, the Waller County, Texas, sheriff’s office had identified the three men arrested as Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23, Ahmad Mawed, 21, and Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27.

Three Suspects in Custody and Charged in Connection with Ameripark Shooting Incident https://t.co/3jW7GQ0CeL pic.twitter.com/Szculq4Z9p — Waller County Sheriff’s Office (@SHERIFF_WCSO) September 24, 2025

All were charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a felony in this case.

From the video, it’s clear that the baseball complex wasn’t just hit with a single stray bullet. It was a barrage of gunfire.

And while it’s impossible to state with any certainty about the motive of the man holding the trigger at this point, RAC-Katy’s initial Facebook guess that it was “possible illegal hunting” looks a little unlikely.

Regardless, it’s safe to say that whoever was pulling the trigger either didn’t know or care where bullets would end up (a mortal sin in any firearms use) or had no problem with bullets flying around kids (a mortal sin for any sane human).

The incident caused a predictable buzz in the social media world:

NEW: Three suspects arrested after a Texas youth baseball coach was shot during a pregame prayer with his players, according to local media. Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23, Ahmad Mawed, 21, and Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27, have been arrested. According to the Waller County… pic.twitter.com/jtlNWeZOLa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 25, 2025

It’s a crying shame a coach can’t even share a moment of peace with his team without something like this happening. Hope that coach makes a full recovery real soon, and these fellas face the music. — Gelson Luz (@gelsonluz) September 25, 2025

They don’t look like deer hunters to me. But what do I know? — PepeTxn (@texasflats) September 25, 2025

It’s actually surprising that the buzz isn’t bigger — as big as it would be, say, if it were three white guys who decided to go shooting some bright Sunday morning and there just happened to be a soccer tournament full of Latino or Middle Eastern kids a couple of hundred yards away.

It’s a rock-solid guarantee that the establishment media would have been a heck of a lot more interested.

The Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, would have been brought up — again. Maybe Jimmy Kimmel would have found a joke or two in it at MAGA’s expense. President Donald Trump would, inevitably, be blamed.

But it was only three guys with Middle Eastern names, of military age, who just happened to pump multiple rounds into a youth baseball event in East Texas — in the middle of a prayer, no less.

In a normal world, there would be plenty of questions about an incident like that, starting with, “What the hell was really going on here?”

In a world that’s being rocked on a daily or weekly basis by leftist violence — from Charlie Kirk’s assassination to violent attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and the Border Patrol — there should be more than questions. There should be demands for full-fledged investigations.

But in the world of America in 2025, establishment media outlets would apparently rather not know the answers. And they would rather Americans don’t even ask.

