Share
News

Alert: 6 Dogs Dead After Eating Toxic Natural Substance - Keep Your Pets Away from This

 By Richard Moorhead  July 4, 2023 at 7:00pm
Share

One Utah dog owner is mourning six of his beloved pets after a series of contamination deaths.

The Lee Kay Wildlife Conservation Training Area has been closed, with authorities working to contain a toxic substance believed to be the cause of the animal deaths at the pet facilities in the park, according to KSL-TV.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources sealed off the area in Salt Lake County with a sign that warned of “possible contamination” in late May.

The animals that died were among a group of 13 dogs brought to the area by a single pet owner, according to KTVX.

One of the dogs began vomiting days after they were allowed to roam around a pond.

Trending:
Former GOP Rep Turns on Party Again, Steps In to Help Hunter Biden in Big Way

That dog was ultimately euthanized by a veterinarian. Five more would die of cardiac arrest or be euthanized.

Another dog owner, Grady Southwick, says that her pet Piper became gravely sick after a visit to the same pond, according to KSL.

“She started groaning, moaning, making kind of a, you know — you could tell something was wrong.”

“She wouldn’t stand still. She wouldn’t lay down … she wouldn’t eat. She went outside and threw up a few times.”

A subsequent investigation by Utah DWR and the Utah Division of Water Quality found no signs of algae in the pond, but raised the possibility of bacterial infection from a gray crusty substance on the surface of the body of water.

Do you have a pet?
DWR spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley said that the agency is investigating the possibility that the infected dogs consumed a cyanobacteria that was growing around the area of the pond, according to KSL.

“[Investigators] did say there was some growth likely that they think was partially composed of cyanobacteria on the grass growing along the edge of the water.”

“They have seen cases where dogs have become ill or died from consuming these kinds of cyanobacteria mats. And the mats sometimes contain these lethal levels of toxins that target the liver or neurological system of dogs.”

State investigators photographed a gray substance as a possible culprit in the dogs’ deaths.

Related:
$250K Discovery Found Inside Beached Whale - It's Estimated Only 1% Are Capable of This

The contamination caused the cancellation of a “huge” retriever event at the area in late May, according to Jolley.

It’s unclear if the dog training area has since been reopened.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Look What Kid Rock Was Caught Selling at His Bar After Using Machine Gun to Shoot Up Boxes of Bud Light: Report
Huge: Tucker Agrees to First Live Interview Since Fox Exit - Here's What We Know
Revealed: Major Free Pass for Deadbeat Parents Included in Newsom's Controversial Reparations Task Force Report
Hazmat Situation at White House Evolves Into Shocking Find
Fox News' Plans for First GOP Debate Devolve Into Chaos - Hardly Anyone May Show Up
See more...

Conversation