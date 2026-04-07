Alert: According to Trump Only a Few Hours Remain Until He May Obliterate Iran from the Map in a Single Night

Is it bluff and bluster or a prelude to bomb-a-rama? Only President Donald Trump knows for sure.

On Sunday, Trump warned on Truth Social: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day,” as he urged Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and make a deal to end its war with America. He posted that 8 p.m. Eastern Time would be zero hour.

The rhetoric grew even stronger Monday.

“The entire country can be taken out in one night – and that night might be tomorrow night,” he said then, according to the BBC.

On Tuesday, the threats ascended even further.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

“However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

During a Monday news conference, Trump offered a timetable for the destruction.

“We have — we have a plan because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12:00 tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again,” he said, according to Roll Call.

“I mean, complete demolition by 12:00 and it will happen over a period of four hours if we wanted to. We don’t want that to happen.

“We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation. And you know what? If that’s the case, the last thing we want to do is start with power plants, which are among the most expensive things, and bridges.”

Trump then referenced a massive bridge the U.S. destroyed last week, saying Iran backed away from a deal just before the attack.

He said he told his negotiating team, “them that’s OK, don’t worry about it but tell them to look out their window and watch and within 45 minutes, I gave the order to knock out the biggest bridge.”

“I gave the order to knock out the biggest bridge in, I believe, the Middle East, but the biggest bridge in Iran and within ten minutes after I gave that order, that bridge was — was over,” he said.

“So — so do I want to do that? No. Do I want to destroy their infrastructure? No. It will take them 100 years to rebuild. Right now, if we left today, it would take them 20 years to rebuild their country and it would never be as good as it was and the only way they’re going to be able to rebuild their country is to utilize the genius of the United States of America.”

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