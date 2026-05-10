Alert: African Islamists to Begin Executing Christian Women and Children from Group of 416 Recently Kidnapped Hostages

The world needs to stop turning a blind eye to the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria.

Two weeks ago, the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram released footage stating via translation they would beginning killing women and children after failed negotiations with the Nigerian government over an ultimatum.

“The 72 hours ultimatum we have given has expired,” a militant said on camera in footage posted to social media platform X. “This [these] negotiations have expired.”

BREAKING: Islamists in Nigeria who kidnapped 416 women and children three days ago, say that ultimatum has expedited and they will begin executing the hostages. There has not been a word about this in the media for the last three days. Now they’re starting executions. pic.twitter.com/fH16rg7Apq — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 30, 2026

According to Amnesty International, these hostages were taken two months ago:

“On 3 March 2024, suspected Boko Haram fighters abducted at least 400 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) – most of them women and children – from Babban Sansani, Zulum and Arabic IDP camps in Gamboru Ngala, Borno state. Yesterday, at least 287 students and their teachers were abducted by gunmen in Kuriga Kaduna state.

“Hundreds of attackers arrived at the school on motorcycles before seizing students and teachers and taking them into the bush, according to information received by Amnesty International.”

The militant cuts to footage of Nigerian Senator Muhammad Ali Ndume talking about the situation before he warns the government about using air strikes against Boko Haram.

“The jets you send will only kill your Ngoshe women and children.

“Since the ultimatum is over, we dare you to come check, save the women and children. Let them even try escaping so they see Allah’s miracle.”

Thankfully, the Guardian reported Sunday six of these captives have been saved but the others need our prayers.

Was colonization of Africa truly so deplorable seeing the state of the continent now?

Muslim barbarism isn’t not a preferrable alternative.

EWTN Global Catholic Network reported in January – these numbers are surely higher now – that Nigeria accounts for 72 percent of Christian killings worldwide with 3,490 dead.

Outrageously, the west still considers Islam a religion of peace. These are not peaceful people; they do not desire coexistence.

They make their intentions abundantly clear. The Quran contains several verses stating that for non-Muslims, fighting, converting, or wallowing as subjects of the Caliphate are the only options. Equal means of living aren’t part of the equation.

Quran 8:38-39 says, “Say to those who have disbelieved, if they cease (from disbelief) their past will be forgiven… And fight them until there is no more Fitnah (disbelief and polytheism: i.e. worshipping others besides Allah) and the religion (worship) will all be for Allah Alone [in the whole of the world ]. But if they cease (worshipping others besides Allah), then certainly, Allah is All-Seer of what they do.”

In Quran 9:29 it also says, “Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book, until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.”

Look around, read the source material, and stop countenancing these evil people.

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