A Department of Justice attorney indicated his team is working on securing freedom for Tina Peters, former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk accused of misconduct in the 2020 election.
Alert: After Announcing Huge Trump Pardons, Ed Martin Turns His Attention to Tina Peters, the Wrongly Imprisoned Election Integrity Hero

 By Samuel Short  November 13, 2025 at 1:50pm
Department of Justice Pardon Attorney Ed Martin has a promising update on former Mesa County, Colorado, election clerk Tina Peters, who is currently serving a nine-year sentence on a number of charges, including conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, and attempting to influence a public servant.

On Sunday, Martin posted to social media platform X a list of pardoned individuals named as “alternate electors” in the 2020 presidential race, including former New York Mayor and Trump adviser Rudi Giuliani and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to CBS News.

One user replied, asking about the Peters case, to which Martin responded, “We are working on it!”

A March 2022 indictment of Peters said she allowed access to voting machines used in the 2020 election by an unauthorized individual claiming to be an IT consultant, who was subsequently able to see sensitive data and information.

Article III Project’s Mike Davis wrote in a piece for the Denver Post about Peters’ actions, “[S]he gave someone else’s election security credential to a man she trusted.

Should President Trump do everything in his power to free Tina Peters from political prison in Colorado?

“This individual took pictures of source codes, which should be open anyway, and published them.

“This action impacted no votes and occurred after the election. For that, 69-year-old Peters sits in the Larimer County jail, just a few months into the first part of her 9-year sentence.

“Nearly a decade in prison. At 69 years old. That is staggering when compared to the treatment of someone who casts a vote illegally — such as an illegal immigrant — would receive.”

Indeed, we’ve seen lighter sentences for illegal voting in the same state. The Denver Post reports 41-year-old Robert Anzulewicz was given 20 days of jail time and two years of probation for attempting to vote multiple times in 2022. He tried to cast a mail-in ballot for himself, forged a second mail-in ballot, and then tried to vote in person.

According to USA Today, Judge Matthew Barrett excoriated Peters to the fullest during her sentencing. “You are no hero. You abused your position — and you’re a charlatan who used, and is still using your prior position, to peddle a snake oil that’s been proven to be junk time and time again.

“Your lies are well-documented and these convictions are serious. I’m convinced you’d do it all over again if you could.”

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, also a leftist, lambasted Peters as a “criminal who compromised her own voting equipment to try to prove Trump’s Big Lie.”

President Donald Trump has made his stance clear in a tirade via Truth Social, telling his followers, “FREE TINA PETERS!”

If actual voter fraud is worthy of a light jail sentence of 20 days, Peters’ prison time is outright political persecution.

Trump has made great strides in righting the many wrongs of his predecessor and his cabal of Democratic colleagues, who would turn torches and pitchforks against anyone who questions how a geriatric patient could receive 81 million votes.

And yet, the now-70-year-old Peters remains in her cell.

Nine years could be the rest of her life.

Let’s hope Martin moves fast.

 

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Alert: After Announcing Huge Trump Pardons, Ed Martin Turns His Attention to Tina Peters, the Wrongly Imprisoned Election Integrity Hero
