Alert: After Announcing Huge Trump Pardons, Ed Martin Turns His Attention to Tina Peters, the Wrongly Imprisoned Election Integrity Hero

Department of Justice Pardon Attorney Ed Martin has a promising update on former Mesa County, Colorado, election clerk Tina Peters, who is currently serving a nine-year sentence on a number of charges, including conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, and attempting to influence a public servant.

On Sunday, Martin posted to social media platform X a list of pardoned individuals named as “alternate electors” in the 2020 presidential race, including former New York Mayor and Trump adviser Rudi Giuliani and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to CBS News.

Important pardon of Alternate Electors of 2020!! pic.twitter.com/iuDGv9fqyy — Eagle Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) November 10, 2025

One user replied, asking about the Peters case, to which Martin responded, “We are working on it!”

We are working on it! — Eagle Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) November 10, 2025

A March 2022 indictment of Peters said she allowed access to voting machines used in the 2020 election by an unauthorized individual claiming to be an IT consultant, who was subsequently able to see sensitive data and information.

Article III Project’s Mike Davis wrote in a piece for the Denver Post about Peters’ actions, “[S]he gave someone else’s election security credential to a man she trusted.

“This individual took pictures of source codes, which should be open anyway, and published them.

“This action impacted no votes and occurred after the election. For that, 69-year-old Peters sits in the Larimer County jail, just a few months into the first part of her 9-year sentence.

“Nearly a decade in prison. At 69 years old. That is staggering when compared to the treatment of someone who casts a vote illegally — such as an illegal immigrant — would receive.”

Indeed, we’ve seen lighter sentences for illegal voting in the same state. The Denver Post reports 41-year-old Robert Anzulewicz was given 20 days of jail time and two years of probation for attempting to vote multiple times in 2022. He tried to cast a mail-in ballot for himself, forged a second mail-in ballot, and then tried to vote in person.

According to USA Today, Judge Matthew Barrett excoriated Peters to the fullest during her sentencing. “You are no hero. You abused your position — and you’re a charlatan who used, and is still using your prior position, to peddle a snake oil that’s been proven to be junk time and time again.

“Your lies are well-documented and these convictions are serious. I’m convinced you’d do it all over again if you could.”

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, also a leftist, lambasted Peters as a “criminal who compromised her own voting equipment to try to prove Trump’s Big Lie.”

President Donald Trump has made his stance clear in a tirade via Truth Social, telling his followers, “FREE TINA PETERS!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.21.25 08:07 AM EST FREE TINA PETERS, a brave and innocent Patriot who has been tortured by Crooked Colorado politicians, including the big Mail-In Ballot supporting the governor of the State. Let Tina Peters out of jail, RIGHT NOW. She did nothing… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@DailyTruthPosts) August 21, 2025

If actual voter fraud is worthy of a light jail sentence of 20 days, Peters’ prison time is outright political persecution.

Trump has made great strides in righting the many wrongs of his predecessor and his cabal of Democratic colleagues, who would turn torches and pitchforks against anyone who questions how a geriatric patient could receive 81 million votes.

And yet, the now-70-year-old Peters remains in her cell.

Nine years could be the rest of her life.

Let’s hope Martin moves fast.

