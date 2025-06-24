Alert: Biden Judge Defies SCOTUS Ruling, Goes Rogue in Order to Stop Trump

Remember how President Donald Trump’s administration was supposed to listen to judges when they issued injunctions, even if said judge didn’t have jurisdiction over the entire nation?

Well, as it turns out, that was all bogus. There is one court that has jurisdiction over the entire nation — the Supreme Court, for all you dullards out there who don’t get the point — and it handed down a ruling in a controversial case. A judge appointed by President Joe Biden is deciding he can ignore that ruling — and the crickets from the left are more deafening than anything you’ll hear in the late, muggy hours of a countryside summer night.

On Monday afternoon, the Supreme Court gave the Trump administration a major win, ruling 6-3 that they could deport illegal immigrants via “third countries” without a “meaningful opportunity” (to use Judge Brian E. Murphy’s words) to present a case that they might be subject to harm there.

The case involved defendants — which the Trump administration called “the worst of the worst” — from a number of countries that had allegedly committed crimes in the United States but whose home countries would not allow them to be returned. According to The Washington Post, several individuals launched a suit against being deported to third countries — specifically South Sudan.

The brief unsigned order did not explain the court’s reasoning, simply that the judge’s ruling “is stayed pending the disposition of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, if such writ is timely sought.” A lengthy dissent written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on behalf of the three liberal judges on the court said that the lower-court judge had issued the injunction “to grant the government emergency relief from an order it has repeatedly defied.”

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin hailed the decision as a “victory for the safety and security of the American people.

“DHS can now execute its lawful authority and remove illegal aliens to a country willing to accept them,” McLaughlin said. “Fire up the deportation planes.”

Alas, those planes won’t be fired up quite yet, since Judge Murphy apparently doesn’t think SCOTUS opinions apply to him:

Holy Crap! Judge sidesteps SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/OEJsv7GhnR — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 24, 2025

Should Judge Murphy be removed from the bench? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2199 Votes) No: 1% (12 Votes)

Funny how judicial deference only works one way, huh? Yes, according to Murphy, the issue wasn’t decided “properly” before the court, which means he can tie it up some more.

A federal judge just issued an order explicitly and blatantly ignoring the SCOTUS ruling today allowing deportations to continue, claiming without evidence the SCOTUS ruling is irrelevant to the case because the issue wasn’t “properly” before SCOTUS. https://t.co/4HvlXMd01P — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 24, 2025

And, as many people noted, this was a nakedly political move:

I’ve said repeatedly these Democrat judges don’t care what higher courts including SCOTUS say. They will advance their radical anti Trump crusade come hell or high water. Murphy was recommended by Liz Warren and Ed Markey, appointed by Biden. He DGAF what SCOTUS decides. https://t.co/NXxESNLrC0 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 24, 2025

This leftwing radical Biden judge got jammed through the Senate in December, in the lame-duck session after Democrats lost the White House and Senate. Six months into the job, Massachusetts U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy is now openly defying a Supreme Court order. Impeach. https://t.co/IPZXvq01Gd pic.twitter.com/0tLkwqMRHk — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 24, 2025

Six months into the job, this guy is basically running interference for murderers, drug traffickers, and other (actual) deplorables, and why? Ostensibly because they might be afraid of the countries they’re being deported to, but realistically because it scores a political point.

The Democrats don’t have legitimate control over anything right now except for the judges they’ve managed to appoint to various positions over the years. The problem is that these people keep reminding America of why they didn’t give control of any of the two elected branches of government to the Democratic Party.

These are depraved scapegraces who were either never in our country legally or who no longer are. Most American voters would concur: The sooner they’re removed, the better. Not so fast, screams Judge Brian E. Murphy! Is the guy who killed people or dealt your child fentanyl afraid of South Sudan? Uh-oh! Time to tie this up in the courts until the return of the Savior, or until Republicans give up. The latter is preferable.

And what if Murphy is just the first? What if, absent any real way to control the direction of our country over the next year and a half, they lean on the power of the mob’s veto? It doesn’t matter if that mob is burning down Los Angeles or sitting behind the bench in a circuit court, wearing robes. That they will defy the law until you give in is the point.

Pay attention, voters. These are the priorities of the Democrats. Do you want them in charge of any of the organs of our federal government before those warped priorities change?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.