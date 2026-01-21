Alert: Bill and Hillary Clinton Found to Be in Contempt of Congress by House Oversight Committee in Bipartisan Vote

A congressional committee has voted to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress.

The former president and the unsuccessful 2016 Democratic presidential candidate had been subpoenaed by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to testify about their relationships with sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“No witness — not a former president or a private citizen — may willfully defy a duly issued congressional subpoena without consequence,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said, according to Politico. “But that is what the Clintons did, and that is why we are here today.”

House Oversight Chair James Comer drops a SCORCHING opening statement before the vote to hold the Clintons in contempt for ignoring subpoenas. He displayed damning posters showing Bill Clinton in a hot tub with and getting massages from Epstein victims. “Subpoenas are not mere… pic.twitter.com/VUJ6J9N40g — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 21, 2026

Politico noted that nine Democrats on the panel voted to hold Bill Clinton in contempt; three voted to do so when it was Hillary Clinton’s turn.

The panel’s vote to support resolutions calling for the full House to find the Clintons in contempt occurred after weeks of negotiations came to naught, according to a news release issued by the panel.

“Republicans and Democrats on the House Oversight Committee acted today to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for willfully defying lawful and bipartisan subpoenas,” Comer said.

“By voting to hold the Clintons in contempt, the Committee sent a clear message: no one is above the law, and justice must be applied equally — regardless of position, pedigree, or prestige,” he added.

New Epstein Files show Bill Clinton shirtless in a hot tub with a female that is not his wife Hillary Clinton. There’s only 1 reason Epstein would photograph a US President with a girl in a hot tub: Blackmail. pic.twitter.com/1goBfODtQv — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 19, 2025

“These bipartisan subpoenas for the Clintons were approved unanimously and issued more than five months ago as part of the Committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The Clintons were legally required to appear and instead responded to our good-faith negotiations with defiance, delay, and obstruction,” Comer remarked, calling on the House to pass the resolutions “to hold the Clintons accountable.”

The subpoenas were issued on Aug. 5, 2025. Bill Clinton initially asked to delay his appearance, but did not attend when the Jan. 13 date for his appearance arrived.

Hillary Clinton initially sought to delay her appearance, then declined to work with the panel to select a date to appear. She did not show up with her scheduled Jan. 14 date arrived.

After Hillary Clinton did not appear, Comer said the panel needed to act, noting that issuing subpoenas to a broad range of individuals was doing the will of the American people, according to a news release.

“This same lawful subpoena was issued to the Clintons, and they defied it,” he said.

“And you know, Bill Clinton is trying to play the victim card here. Only Bill Clinton could try to triangulate something that’s happened — a terrible, a terrible atrocity — to these survivors who have had to endure who knows what from Epstein and Maxwell,” he continued.

“Well, Jeffrey Epstein claimed — and I don’t know if this is true or not — because I think a lot of what Jeffrey Epstein said was just not true, but he said that he helped set up the Clinton Foundation, that there are records that would imply that Epstein helped raise money for the Clinton Foundation,” Comer said.

The Clintons think they’re entitled to a special brand of immunity. They were lawfully subpoenaed to appear before Congress. They refused. @GOPOversight is now holding them in contempt. pic.twitter.com/cU8U6bbxR1 — Rep. Scott Perry (@RepScottPerry) January 20, 2026

The initial letter accompanying the subpoena to Bill Clinton noted, “By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003. During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a ‘massage’ from one of Mr. Epstein’s victims. It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex-trafficking allegations against your ‘good friend’ Mr. Epstein, and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island.”

“You were also allegedly close to Ms. Ghislane Maxwell, an Epstein co-conspirator, and attended an intimate dinner with her in 2014, three years after public reports about her involvement in Mr. Epstein’s abuse of minors,” the letter said.

The letter to Hillary Clinton noted her husband’s connections and added, “Maxwell’s nephew worked for your 2008 presidential campaign and was hired by the State Department shortly after you became Secretary of State.”

