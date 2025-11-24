Alert: Bill and Hillary Clinton Ordered to Comply with House Oversight Subpoenas, Contempt Charges Already Being Threatened

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been warned to stop playing legal games and appear before a House committee investigating the late convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform subpoenaed the Clintons and numerous other individuals in August for information about their relationships with Epstein, as The Associated Press reported.

On Friday, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, said the Clintons can either show up or face charges for contempt of Congress, according to a House Oversight Committee news release.

“In July, Democrats and Republicans on this Committee approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Committee has since worked in good faith to schedule in-person depositions, but further delays are unacceptable,” Comer said in the release.

🚨Breaking News: The U.S. House committee has voted to subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton to testify in front of Congress as part of the investigation into the Jeffery Epstein files Via: Fox News pic.twitter.com/WAqEGo5Xp4 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) July 23, 2025

“Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” he said.

A Friday letter from Comer to attorney David Kendall, who is representing the Clintons, said it was rejecting his argument that Clintons do not have to appear in person.

“The crux of your argument is that the Committee should accept ‘a written proffer of what little information [the Clintons] may have,’ because it is ‘the most efficient and equitable way to proceed,’” the letter said.

“The Committee disagrees,” Comer wrote.

“As your letter indicates, both President Clinton and Secretary Clinton possess information relevant to the Committee’s investigation,” Comer wrote.

The Clintons have run from accountability long enough. Chairman @RepJamesComer: “Further delays are unacceptable… any attempt to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.” They must… pic.twitter.com/8EdEBdSfCn — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 21, 2025

Kendall wrote that the Clintons “have little to contribute to that legitimate goal, all of which can be readily submitted on paper,” Comer’s letter noted.

“Given the admission that your clients possess some relevant information, your position amounts to a demand that the Committee forgo in-person testimony potentially relevant to its legislative oversight,” he wrote.

“The Committee sets the terms of its oversight, including deciding which witnesses to interview, in what order to interview them, and whether or not to compel testimony in a time, place, and manner of its own choosing,” he wrote.

The letter noted that the former president is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 and the former Democratic candidate for president is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. Dec. 18.

The letter accompanying the subpoena to Bill Clinton noted, “By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003. During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a ‘massage’ from one of Mr. Epstein’s victims.”

“It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex- trafficking allegations against your ‘good friend Mr. Epstein, and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island,” the letter stated.

“You were also allegedly close to Ms. Ghislane Maxwell, an Epstein co-conspirator, and attended an intimate dinner with her in 2014, three years after public reports about her involvement in Mr. Epstein’s abuse of minors,” the letter stated.

The letter to Hillary Clinton noted her husband’s connections and added, “Maxwell’s nephew worked for your 2008 presidential campaign and was hired by the State Department shortly after you became Secretary of State.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.