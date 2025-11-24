Share
News

Alert: Bill and Hillary Clinton Ordered to Comply with House Oversight Subpoenas, Contempt Charges Already Being Threatened

 By Jack Davis  November 24, 2025 at 7:48am
Share

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been warned to stop playing legal games and appear before a House committee investigating the late convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform subpoenaed the Clintons and numerous other individuals in August for information about their relationships with Epstein, as The Associated Press reported.

On Friday, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, said the Clintons can either show up or face charges for contempt of Congress, according to a House Oversight Committee news release.

“In July, Democrats and Republicans on this Committee approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Committee has since worked in good faith to schedule in-person depositions, but further delays are unacceptable,” Comer said in the release.

“Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” he said.

A Friday letter from Comer to attorney David Kendall, who is representing the Clintons, said it was rejecting his argument that Clintons do not have to appear in person.

“The crux of your argument is that the Committee should accept ‘a written proffer of what little information [the Clintons] may have,’ because it is ‘the most efficient and equitable way to proceed,’” the letter said.

“The Committee disagrees,” Comer wrote.

“As your letter indicates, both President Clinton and Secretary Clinton possess information relevant to the Committee’s investigation,” Comer wrote.

Related:
Scott Jennings Predicts Epstein Files Will Show Major Democrat Party Connections

Kendall wrote that the Clintons “have little to contribute to that legitimate goal, all of which can be readily submitted on paper,” Comer’s letter noted.

“Given the admission that your clients possess some relevant information, your position amounts to a demand that the Committee forgo in-person testimony potentially relevant to its legislative oversight,” he wrote.

“The Committee sets the terms of its oversight, including deciding which witnesses to interview, in what order to interview them, and whether or not to compel testimony in a time, place, and manner of its own choosing,” he wrote.

The letter noted that the former president is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 and the former Democratic candidate for president is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. Dec. 18.

The letter accompanying the subpoena to Bill Clinton noted, “By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003. During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a ‘massage’ from one of Mr. Epstein’s victims.”

“It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex- trafficking allegations against your ‘good friend  Mr. Epstein, and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island,” the letter stated.

“You were also allegedly close to Ms. Ghislane Maxwell, an Epstein co-conspirator, and attended an intimate dinner with her in 2014, three years after public reports about her involvement in Mr. Epstein’s abuse of minors,” the letter stated.

The letter to Hillary Clinton noted her husband’s connections and added, “Maxwell’s nephew worked for your 2008 presidential campaign and was hired by the State Department shortly after you became Secretary of State.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Australian Senate Suspended After Right-Wing Leader Wears Burka in Protest
Trump Slams NFL Team for 'Crazy' Decision That Cost Them the Game
Democrats Consider Dramatic Change to Primary Process for 2028, Using System That Boosted Mamdani
Alert: Bill and Hillary Clinton Ordered to Comply with House Oversight Subpoenas, Contempt Charges Already Being Threatened
'Meta Never Told Parents...': Court Docs Claim Meta Failed to Prevent Abuse of Minors
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation