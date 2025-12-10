Alert: Cause of Death of Mitt Romney's Sister-in-Law Revealed - Now We Likely Know Exactly Why It Happened, Too

The cause of death has been released for the sister-in-law of former Republican Senator and presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

KABC-TV reported that 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney died from blunt traumatic injuries suffered from falling off the roof of a parking garage in Valencia, California. She was discovered by police around 9 p.m. on Oct. 10.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The death has been ruled a suicide.

Romney was married to the former senator’s brother, George Scott Romney. He had filed for divorce in June.

According to the New York Post, the two had been separated since May and had “irreconcilable differences.”

A separate report from the New York Post added further context, saying the husband had “tried to make sure courts awarded her nothing in the split.”

Was the divorce the reason for her death? Although it cannot be certain, the ending of a marriage can be an awful and heartbreaking endeavor.

According to Psychology Today, divorcees have a 2.4 times greater risk of suicide than married persons.

Divorced men are nine times more likely than women to commit suicide, the publication reported.

While we can’t be certain of the reason for this suicide, this family is definitely in need of our compassion.

Mitt Romney was not by any means the candidate we needed against former President Barack Obama in 2012, nor has he been an ideal statesman since.

During President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, Romney broke with Republicans to vote to convict Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress relating to allegations that he withheld money appropriated to Ukraine.

Further, Romney decided to vote for conviction during Trump’s second impeachment trial.

MAGA supporters have plenty of reasons to despise the senator, but we must not sink so low.

The left are the ones who celebrate death.

They are the ones who gloat and rejoice in evil.

Their reaction after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is not so easily forgotten.

If the right truly believes itself to be the side of morals and a God-fearing people, we must not rejoice in anyone else’s misfortune.

We must pray for Romney and pray for his family. We must pray also for all those who are hurting after this terrible suicide.

We shouldn’t do this to prove a point as some outward display of righteousness to score political points that we can refer to in taking the high ground.

We should do it because it is the right thing for Christian people to do.

