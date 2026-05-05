Alert: Child Struck by Gunfire as Secret Service Neutralizes Alleged Gunman Near White House

Gunshots rang out not far from the White House Monday as a gunman fired on Secret Service agents.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. at 15th Street and Independence Avenue, near the Washington Monument and about a half-mile from the White House.

The shooting involved agents with the Uniformed Division, Fox News reported.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn said that a bystander he called a juvenile was hit by the suspect’s gunfire.

U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/LNUTL2F3gM — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 4, 2026

The child was treated at a hospital; officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Quinn said agents detected a “visual print” of a weapon.

“My understanding is they observed a print,” Quinn said.

“These are trained surveillance detection personnel out there looking every day to look for just that … and they observed a visual print of a firearm,” he said.

BREAKING UPDATE: Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew C. Quinn held a press conference at the scene of a Secret Service shooting near the White House. After identifying an individual armed with a firearm, the Secret Service made contact with him. The individual then fled and… pic.twitter.com/W3p7IbRIyZ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 4, 2026

“Upon making contact, that individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm, and fired in the direction of our agents and officers,” Quinn said. “They returned fire and engaged.”

Quinn said a motorcade that included Vice President J.D. Vance had driven by the area not long before the incident.

“I can’t say — I’m not going to guess on that,” Quinn said when asked whether he thought the suspect may have been targeting President Donald Trump.

Secret Service shoots armed man near White House — as Trump holds business event inside https://t.co/2G38fMHJVv pic.twitter.com/EQHQ7Sg6Jd — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2026

“I can tell you that every time, we’re patrolling this area. In every site, we do 24/7, hardcore, whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don’t know. But we will find out,” he said.

Fox reported the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital.

A White House meeting with President Donald Trump and small business owners took place as planned, the New York Post reported.

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