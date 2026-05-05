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A U.S. Secret Service officer protects the crime scene following an exchange of gunfire Monday between Secret Service and a gunman on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Police say a gunman shot at a Secret Service agent and wounded a bystander before being shot by police.
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A U.S. Secret Service officer protects the crime scene following an exchange of gunfire Monday between Secret Service and a gunman on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Police say a gunman shot at a Secret Service agent and wounded a bystander before being shot by police. (Andrew Leyden / Getty Images)

Alert: Child Struck by Gunfire as Secret Service Neutralizes Alleged Gunman Near White House

 By Jack Davis  May 4, 2026 at 5:32pm
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Gunshots rang out not far from the White House Monday as a gunman fired on Secret Service agents.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. at 15th Street and Independence Avenue, near the Washington Monument and about a half-mile from the White House.

The shooting involved agents with the Uniformed Division, Fox News reported.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn said that a bystander he called a juvenile was hit by the suspect’s gunfire.

The child was treated at a hospital; officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Quinn said agents detected a “visual print” of a weapon.

“My understanding is they observed a print,” Quinn said.

“These are trained surveillance detection personnel out there looking every day to look for just that …  and they observed a visual print of a firearm,” he said.

Related:
Man Charged for Allegedly Shooting at Secret Service Agents on JD Vance Motorcade Route

“Upon making contact, that individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm, and fired in the direction of our agents and officers,” Quinn said. “They returned fire and engaged.”

Quinn said a motorcade that included Vice President J.D. Vance had driven by the area not long before the incident.

“I can’t say — I’m not going to guess on that,” Quinn said when asked whether he thought the suspect may have been targeting President Donald Trump.

“I can tell you that every time, we’re patrolling this area. In every site, we do 24/7, hardcore, whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don’t know. But we will find out,” he said.

Fox reported the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital.

A White House meeting with President Donald Trump and small business owners took place as planned, the New York Post reported.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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