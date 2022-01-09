Share
News

Alert: Cops Say Bomb, Damning Checklist Was Found on Suspect Lurking Outside of Rally

 By Jack Davis  January 9, 2022 at 6:51am
Share

A Florida man with suspected antifa connections was arrested Thursday after police found a pipe bomb in his backpack.

Garrett James Smith, who turned 22 the day he was arrested, was nabbed outside the Pinellas County Courthouse where a rally was being held to protest the detention of a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the lawful protest opposed the detention of retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown, according to WTVT-TV.

Brown faces charges of entering a restricted area and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as federal firearms charges, according to WFLA-TV.

Trending:
Video: Heated Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz Go Toe-to-Toe Over Jan. 6 Disagreement: 'That's a Lie'

As the rally took place, deputies spotted a man dressed all in black, with a black face covering and a black backpack. The man ran from the protest.

“He was running fast, he was running away from something,” Gualtieri said at a news conference on Friday, according to The Post Millennial.

Once Smith was detained, police searched his backpack, where they found a black helmet and other items including a pipe bomb.

Is antifa a major threat to our society?

Deputies said M-80 fireworks were later found in Smith’s car. A search of the Oldsmar, Florida, residence Smith shared with his parents found what deputies called four grenade-type explosives and another pipe-style bomb, WTVT reported.

The backpack included what was labeled a “direct action” checklist.

The document included a drawn umbrella, which is an antifa symbol, according to the Post Millennial, while the helmet had an antifa “iron front” symbol painted upon it.

The list also included “clothing,” “armor,” and “gear,” with “tips” listed below each category.

According to Pinellas County Jail records, Smith faces three charges of making or possessing a destructive device and one count of loitering and prowling.

Related:
Portland Does an About-Face, Now Looking to Refund the Police

“Smith is what we call a sleeper, and these are the most concerning individuals because there are no opportunities to intervene and thwart their criminal activity before they actually act,” Gualtieri said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The affidavit filed with Smith’s arrest had the word “antifa” under the section for “aggravating/mitigating” information, while “Antifa/Anti gov/Extrem,” was noted in another report, according to The Post Millennial.

Gualtieri said Smith has not spoken to police, and there is no certainty of any affiliation with any group.

The sheriff’s office is collaborating with the FBI in the investigation of Smith.

Smith had recently returned from  Portland, Oregon, where antifa protests have been common, the sheriff said, according to WTVT.

Smith, who is held on $300,000 bond, faces three charges of making, possessing, and/or discharging a destructive device, and one count of loitering and prowling.

Gualtieri said after the arrest, deputies told protesters that they needed to disperse due to an incident. The protesters complied, he said, according to WTVT. 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




No-Fly Zone Going Up Over Windsor Castle After 'Kill the Queen' Video and Armed Intrusion
Tragedy Caught on Video: Boat Caught Under Collapsing Cliff, Killing Seven and Injuring Dozens
One Simple Fix Could Have Prevented Tragic Deaths of 12 People in Philadelphia Fire
Photographer Shocked After Jumping Into the Ocean and Seeing Something Had Taken a Huge Bite Into a Massive Great White
Alert: Cops Say Bomb, Damning Checklist Was Found on Suspect Lurking Outside of Rally
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!