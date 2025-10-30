Alert: Dem Gov's Aide Arrested Over Cocaine Trafficking Charges - Allegedly Was Shipping Drugs to State Office - and, of Course, There Are Firearm Charges, Too

When Michelle Obama first rambled on about that “high road,” I don’t think this is what she meant.

The Democratic Party — you know, the “good guys,” according to them — found itself with an ugly PR black eye this week.

A now-former deputy director for Democratic Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts, LaMar Cook, 45, was arrested Tuesday on cocaine trafficking charges, according to Fox News.

Cook is alleged to have had 21 kilograms (a little over 46 pounds) of cocaine sent to a state office building where he worked.

Authorities allegedly intercepted the packages when they were en route.

Alas, it’s not just the drugs. Cook was also charged with illegally owning a firearm and ammunition.

(Cocaine? Illegal firearms? There’s got to be a non-zero chance that Cook was friends with Hunter Biden … right?)

WWLP-TV reported that local authorities had been observing suspicious packages that were being shipped to a guest at Hotel UMass in Amherst.

Investigators said Cook formerly worked as the director of Hotel UMass. Ultimately, Cook was spotted on the building’s surveillance footage.

On Oct. 24, investigators seized another “suspicious package” that contained 7,800 grams of suspected cocaine. That package was addressed to the State Office Building on Dwight Street in Springfield, Massachusetts — the office where Cook worked.

Eventually, investigators executed a search warrant of Cook’s office. Cook was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop.

⚕️Shocking news out of Massachusetts: Gov. Maura Healey’s Western Mass aide, LaMar Cook, fired after arrest in massive cocaine sting—8kg delivered to state office, plus prior 13kg seizure at UMass hotel. Breach of trust! #Massachusetts #Cocaine pic.twitter.com/nbgSb3ogMF — BradKat 🐯 (@bradkat70) October 29, 2025

Adding insult to insult, Cook was also issued a citation when he was stopped on Tuesday, as he had lived in Massachusetts for over three years, but was still operating a vehicle with a Georgia driver’s license.

“The investigation into the UMass seizure remains ongoing and may result in additional charges related to the prior shipments in Hampshire County,” the Hampden district attorney’s office told WWLP.

Meanwhile, Healey’s office was swift to sever ties with Cook.

“The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust,” a Healey representative said. “This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work.”

The representative added, “The Governor’s Office has been made aware of the arrest of an employee, Lamar Cook. The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust. Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately.”

Cook’s swift downfall is a stark reminder of the dangers of placing too much trust in political operatives.

As WWLP chronicled, Cook “co-founded the Back to School Brighter Initiative, which supports local children with free haircuts, backpacks, and school supplies. He was also a member of the Springfield Community Preservation Committee as a neighborhood representative, which has a role in maintaining the city’s historical and cultural resources.”

And Cook did all that alongside getting a degree in hospitality and tourism management from Florida Atlantic University as well as a degree in Political Science and Government from Western New England University.

However, those college degrees and ritzy resume clearly belied someone who thinks that “Breaking Bad” was a documentary and whose own moral compass appears to be compromised worse than Walter White’s.

When it comes to Democrats, it’s clearly buyer beware, lest you end up with egg on your face like Healey’s office.

