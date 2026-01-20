Americans looking for a glimpse of what a Democratic victory in this year’s midterm elections might mean got a sneak peek on Monday — and it isn’t pretty.

The country’s newest Democratic House member — Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona — made an appearance Monday on CNN’s “The Source” to opine on Sunday’s church invasion in St. Paul, Minnesota.

And with a revolting combination of ignorance, arrogance, and hypocrisy, she made it clear that for the contemporary Democrat, nothing is sacred.

ALERT: Dem. Rep. publicly supports assault on Christian worship service by leftist agitators.pic.twitter.com/2Jqh38fFlw — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) January 20, 2026

Grijalva apparently saw nothing wrong with leftists storming a church in the middle of a Sunday service to air their grievances with the federal government.

“I don’t,” she told CNN’s Jim Sciutto. “I think that when they find out that someone that’s supposed to be speaking for the community in church is found out to be an ICE, like, federal agent that is running ICE in their communities, they have the right to go in there.”

“Churches have always been an open door. And from my understanding, and the videos that I saw, those protesters were not violent in any way.”

The opinion is asinine on its face. The “open doors” of a church do not make the grounds public property, and they are an invitation to worship, not permission to engage in lawless behavior. And a political disagreement with one of a church’s officials does not mean carte blanche permission to disrupt services going on.

(A pastor at the targeted Cities Church is apparently a top ICE official in Minnesota. The Department of Homeland Security has declined to confirm that, according to CNN, but the “personal information” about the man on the church’s website “appears to match” that of an ICE field director of the same name, according to the Associated Press.)

Grijalva’s words, as asinine as they are, shouldn’t be surprising considering the source.

Grijalva, sworn in this past November, has already made a splash as a full-fledged member of the House Democratic minority.

In early December, less than a month later, she joined a mob disrupting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Tucson, Arizona.

She clearly has no qualms about going on national television (granted, it’s only a CNN audience, but it’s still national television) to defend the flagrant trespassing by leftists desecrating a Christian service.

This is what the Democratic Party of the 21st century has become.

ICE operations are not breaking American laws. They are enforcing American laws — laws passed by the United States Congress and signed by United States presidents, Democrat and Republican alike.

The Democratic Party’s currently chaotic approach to those laws is primarily a reaction to President Donald Trump’s first victorious election campaign in 2016.

It was now-former President Joe Biden’s criminally reckless administration — and its disregard for those laws — that allowed the country’s southern border to be swamped for four enraging years as millions of illegal aliens flooded the country.

Now, the cleanup that Trump promised in his second victorious campaign is underway — a cleanup that a clear majority of the American electorate wanted. And Democratic lawmakers — with the arrogance of true anarchists — seem to maintain that their personal opposition to the law means they recognize no limits on how far agitators can go to block enforcement of the law.

It’s an outrage, and the social media response showed it:

Great. Next it’ll be permissible to simply walk into peoples private homes and engage the same behavior. — Prognostikater (@prognostikater) January 20, 2026

THIS MUST BE THE LINE. I expect our elected officials to demand swift arrests and prompt severe punishments!! — MrsMissouri (@MrsMissourii) January 20, 2026

Adelita, I just found out that the Methodist pastor near me actively supports abortion on demand. Can prolifers go disrupt her service this weekend because we find that offensive? — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) January 20, 2026

The hypocrisy is self-evident.

Grijalva and her ilk would never countenance the storming of a black church in Mississippi by political activists of any persuasion. (To be clear, nor should they.)

They would denounce disruption at a mosque as “Islamophobia” and demand federal action to protect the worshippers within.

But a Christian church with a largely Caucasian congregation is clearly fair game, if it advances the leftist agenda.

This is the Democratic Party of 2026. It’s the Democratic Party that’s going to be on the ballot in November.

And if it’s victorious, the consequences are going to be uglier than Grijalva’s answer.

Americans can’t say they weren’t warned: To the modern left, nothing is sacred.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.