Alert: Dem Sen. Fetterman and GOP Sen. McCormick Launch Joint Fundraising Project, Adding to Speculation Fetterman Will Switch Parties Soon

Well, this certainly isn’t something you see every day in modern American politics.

A pair of prominent Keystone State senators — one Democrat and one Republican — have launched a rare joint fundraising effort ahead of what will likely be some very competitive 2026 and 2028 elections.

According to The Hill, Sens. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Dave McCormick, a Republican, sponsored a new political action committee called Common Ground PA.

The PAC was filed with the Federal Election Commission earlier this week.

A representative for McCormick told The Center Square that the PAC will let donors contribute to the campaigns of both lawmakers.

“This group of donors value the collaboration exhibited by Senators McCormick and Fetterman for Pennsylvania and want to support both of them,” the representative remarked.

This move will likely not endear Fetterman to a Democratic Party that he’s increasingly been at odds with.

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Just a few weeks ago — after several democratic socialists ousted some entrenched Democrats in New York — Fetterman didn’t hold back his opinion on what he felt was an ideological capture of his party.

“I said months ago, I said the Democratic Party is becoming an orgy of socialism. These recent elections vindicate my description,” he said.

Fetterman added, “The kind of people they are trying to run out of office, they are just good, traditional kinds of Democrats you would expect in New York City now.”

The very publicly frayed relationship between Fetterman and his party has even led some prediction markets — such as Kalshi — to start offering the chance to bet on whether or not Fetterman leaves the Democrats.

Kalshi doesn’t seem to think it’s especially likely… but also doesn’t seem to consider it out of the realm of possibility — at all.

The prediction market estimates that Fetterman only has a 2 percent chance of leaving the Democratic Party before the 2026 November midterms.

But as time goes on, Kalshi predicts it to be something closer to a 50/50 proposition.

Kalshi predicts that there’s a 15 percent chance Fetterman ditches Democrats before April 2027. That chance grows to 28 percent before August 2027.

And that number then jumps to a 45 percent chance that Fetterman leaves the Democratic Party before the start of 2028.

Fetterman largely appears to split with many of his Democratic contemporaries on two key issues.

First, as mentioned above, Fetterman is not embracing his party’s turn toward socialism, making him a far cry from the Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez types of his party.

Second, Fetterman has also been an unabashed supporter of Israel, which is a fairly controversial stance to take in the Democratic Party.

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