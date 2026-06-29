Sen. Chris Coons, a top Democrat on the Senate Ethics Committee, sustained minor injuries during a multi-car crash that occurred Sunday.

According to station WRDE-LD, also known as CoastTV, an unnamed driver making his way through Delaware “experienced a medical emergency and crashed” into multiple vehicles around 10:20 am Sunday.

One of the vehicles contained the Democratic senator.

“Senator Coons was transported to Beebe Hospital and treated for minor injuries,” the senator’s office told WRDE. “He is now home and expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Earlier today, a Delaware driver experienced a medical incident and collided with several cars, including one in which I was a passenger. I was transported to Beebe Hospital and treated for minor injuries. I’m now home and expected to make a full and swift recovery. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) June 28, 2026

The senator released a personal statement through the social media app X.

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“Earlier today, a Delaware driver experienced a medical incident and collided with several cars, including one in which I was a passenger,” he wrote. “I was transported to Beebe Hospital and treated for minor injuries. I’m now home and expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

“I’m deeply grateful to the first responders for their prompt and professional response, including the Lewes Police Department, Lewes and Rehoboth Fire Departments, and Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, as well as the capable doctors and nurses at Beebe Hospital, where I received excellent care,” he added.

Coons concluded his post by saying he was “feeling relieved and blessed that by all accounts no one was seriously injured during the crash.”

The Lewes Fire Department confirmed to WRDE that while the crash led to six people being taken to the hospital, all the injuries were “minor.”

I’m deeply grateful to the first responders for their prompt and professional response, including the Lewes Police Department, Lewes and Rehoboth Fire Departments, and Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, as well as the capable doctors and nurses at Beebe Hospital, where I… — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) June 28, 2026

In a statement to People magazine, Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell likewise confirmed that there were “no indications of impairment of the truck driver” who he said “had a suspected medical issue causing him to lose consciousness.”

Rep. Sarah McBride, a Democrat man who pretends to be a woman, shared well wishes for Sen. Coons on X.

“I am so glad to hear you are okay and that no one was seriously injured,” the senator wrote. “Sending you and Annie all my love as you recover.”

“Annie” is Coon’s wife.

I am so glad to hear you are okay and that no one was seriously injured. Sending you and Annie all my love as you recover. https://t.co/FfyPUvQICw — Congresswoman Sarah McBride (@Rep_McBride) June 28, 2026

Sen. Dave McCormick, a Republican who’s been busy raising “unsolved” questions about the attempted 2024 assassination of President Donald Trump, also wished Coons well.

“Glad to hear @ChrisCoons is recovering and expected to make a full recovery after today’s accident,” he wrote on X. “Dina and I are keeping Chris in our prayers and are grateful to the first responders who cared for everyone involved.”

Coons has been a Senate Democrat since he won a special election in 2010. He currently serves on the Senate Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Ethics, and Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees.

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