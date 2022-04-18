Share
News
Election officials begin counting mail-in ballots at City Hall in Beloit, Wisconsin, on Nov. 3, 2020.
Election officials begin counting mail-in ballots at City Hall in Beloit, Wisconsin, on Nov. 3, 2020. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Alert: Dems Already Infiltrating for 2024 Election, Plan Will Deploy 5,000 Operatives, Likely More

 By Randy DeSoto  April 18, 2022 at 2:11pm
Share

A Democratic group has launched a three-year program to recruit and train 5,000 candidates for local offices in charge of administering elections.

Politico reported on the effort Monday, saying, “The program would recruit candidates in 35 states for everything from county probate judges in Alabama to county clerks in Kansas and county election board members in Pennsylvania — all offices that handle elections and will be on voters’ ballots between now and 2024.”

“Spearheading the effort is Run for Something, a Democratic group that launched soon after Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory to recruit candidates for local elections,” it said.

“Now, the group plans to raise $80 million over the next three years for this push, which would include at least a hundred staffers to support those candidates in-state, according to details and donor memos” shared with Politico.

According to the report, one Run for Something memo read, “The left is decades behind in investing in the local infrastructure needed to fight back against emerging anti-democracy forces on the right.”

Trending:
State Supreme Court Tosses Democrats' Race-Based Election Map, Replaces It with Republican Alternative

“Taking over our election administration infrastructure at the local level is our last best option. If we want to win, we need to go big quickly.”

Politico said the effort — which it claimed was “intended to fight subversion of future election results” — was being pitched to Democratic donors.

Amanda Litman and Ross Morales Rocketto, co-founders of Run for Something, said the candidate recruiting project is called “Clerk Work.”

“Election subversion in 2024 is not going to be a mob storming the Capitol, it’s going to be a county clerk in Michigan or a supervisor of elections in Florida who decides to f*** the whole thing up,” Litman said, according to Politico.

Should Republicans focus on these state and local races?

“The only way to make long-term democracy protection is by electing people who will defend democracy.”

Litman said the group had raised nearly $6 million for effort so far.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed three candidates for secretary of state in key swing states: Mark Finchem in Arizona, Kristina Karamo in Michigan and Jody Hice in Georgia.

If Trump had carried these states, he would have won his 2020 race against Democrat Joe Biden.

Arizona and Michigan both had Democratic secretaries of state at the time of that election, while Georgia had Republican Brad Raffensperger, who, along with his Democratic counterparts in the other two states, has stood by the integrity of the contest.

Related:
Trump Reveals 1 Thing He'd Do Differently if Re-Elected as President

Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County’s top election official in 2020, is one of two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for secretary of state in Arizona this fall.

Finchem, a state representative, has called for Arizona to decertify Biden as the winner of the presidential race based on the results of the Maricopa County election audit and findings by the Arizona attorney general’s office.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released an interim report this month concerning the 2020 election in Maricopa County, concluding that fraud did occur and uncovering serious issues with the handling of more than 100,000 mail-in ballots.

In Wisconsin — another state Biden narrowly won that Trump had carried in 2016 — a special counsel is investigating the role private groups played in the conduct of the state’s election.

Special counsel and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman testified before the state Assembly last month that the Center for Tech and Civic Life, largely funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, used large sums of money to impact how the elections were conducted in Wisconsin’s five largest cities: Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison, Racine and Kenosha.

Gableman called the $8.8 million the center spent in these cities “bribery,” though The Associated Press reported in October 2020 that a federal judge rejected this characterization, ruling that the private funds were lawful.

Gableman offered the example of Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, whom he described as a “lawyer from Brooklyn, New York, who was running the election site on Election Day in the city of Green Bay.”

Then-City Clerk Kris Teske went on leave two weeks before the general election out of frustration with how Spitzer-Rubenstein was usurping her authority, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Democratic Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich “allowed staff who were not educated on election law to run the election, along with people who weren’t even City of Green Bay employees,” Teske wrote in an email in December 2020.

Biden carried Wisconsin by 20,682 votes over Trump, a margin of less than 1 percent.

While testifying before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections last month, Gableman said, “I believe the Legislature ought to take a very hard look at the option of decertification of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Biden Is Hiding a Dirty Secret on Page 13 of His Tax Return: He Didn't 'Pay His Fair Share' Again
Alert: Dems Already Infiltrating for 2024 Election, Plan Will Deploy 5,000 Operatives, Likely More
As Third Texas Bus Unloads Another Wave of Migrants on DC Streets, Open Border Politicians Should Be Coming to a Grim Realization
Christian Leaders Issue Urgent Call for Patriots to Gather: God Is On the Move in Our Nation
Powerful RINO Only Voted to Impeach Trump After He Left Office, Now He's Returning the Favor
See more...

Conversation