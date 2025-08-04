Alert: DOJ Sending Russia Hoax to Grand Jury - Everyday Citizens Will Now Decide How Guilty the Alleged Hoaxers Look

A federal grand jury will investigate allegations that the Obama administration officials broke the law in launching the Russiagate hoax, according to a new report.

On Monday, Attorney General Pam Bondi told her staff to act upon a criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to Fox News Digital.

An unnamed source “familiar with the investigation” told the news outlet that a federal prosecutor whose identity was not revealed will begin proceedings, and the prosecutor is expected to present evidence to a grand jury. The report said a letter from Bondi reviewed by Fox News Digital confirmed the information.

BREAKING: The Department of Justice has just announced a Grand Jury in the Russia Hoax probe. pic.twitter.com/bNKVuaCmB6 — Trending Politics (@tpbreaking) August 4, 2025

A representative of Bondi did not discuss the grand jury probe, but said Bondi was taking the referral from Gabbard “very seriously.”

Fox noted that the statute of limitations could impact any prosecutions for events that took place in 2016.

INDICTMENTS NOW ALMOST A LOCK! I’m pinching myself. #Russiagate is actually getting serious. I had always hoped for this but had little faith. 99.99% of cases presented to federal grand juries result in indictments!pic.twitter.com/4boDctxiwi — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 4, 2025

Do you think a grand jury made up everyday Americans will indict the Russia hoax conspirators? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (1958 Votes) No: 9% (196 Votes)

Although at this point, no targets for an investigation were revealed, three former officials — Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and FBI Director James Comey — have been cited in multiple documents released by Gabbard.

.@JonathanTurley on the Russiagate grand jury: “This is the first necessary step to finding out about the *real* Russian conspiracy. There never was a Russian collusion conspiracy; that was hatched by the Clinton campaign… It’s amazing how much the public still doesn’t know.” pic.twitter.com/ukrCIPhFsn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 4, 2025

“The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic,” Gabbard said recently, according to Fox News.

“Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected,” she said.

“This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an issue that is so serious it should concern every single American, because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic,” she said.

Today, the Justice Department has opened a grand jury probe into Russiagate. Let me say that again: TODAY THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT HAS OPENED A GRAND JURY PROBE INTO RUSSIAGATE. I know, I know, all the Doomsters will say “No one is going to jail!” But they were also saying “DO… pic.twitter.com/m3DMRWWa6K — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 4, 2025

Gabbard said the goal of the conspiracy was to “usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people.”

“No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic and therefore the future of our nation depends on it,” she said.

On July 18, Gabbard released “overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” according to a news release on Gabbard’s website. Gabbard released multiple documents poking holes in the Russian collusion claims made against Trump.

Trump responded that Obama should face a treason charge for what was in the documents. Obama kept mum, but sent a representative to call the claims being made “outrageous” and say that the “bizarre allegations are ridiculous.”

Gabbard said Obama never denied he started the ball rolling, according to the New York Post

“President Obama’s very carefully worded response that came from his office, again, deflects away from addressing any of the truth that was revealed,” she said. “They would have to admit and actually address the details of their complicity in this or their absolute failure in conducting the most basic responsibilities of, again, asking, where is this intelligence coming from?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.