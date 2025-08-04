Share
Then-FBI Director James Comey, left, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, center, and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan, right, testify before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee Jan. 10, 2017. The intelligence heads testified to the committee about Russian government hacking on the 2016 presidential election.
Alert: DOJ Sending Russia Hoax to Grand Jury - Everyday Citizens Will Now Decide How Guilty the Alleged Hoaxers Look

 By Jack Davis  August 4, 2025 at 4:41pm
A federal grand jury will investigate allegations that the Obama administration officials broke the law in launching the Russiagate hoax, according to a new report.

On Monday, Attorney General Pam Bondi told her staff to act upon a criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to Fox News Digital.

An unnamed source “familiar with the investigation” told the news outlet that a federal prosecutor whose identity was not revealed will begin proceedings, and the prosecutor is expected to present evidence to a grand jury. The report said a letter from Bondi reviewed by Fox News Digital confirmed the information.

A representative of Bondi did not discuss the grand jury probe, but said Bondi was taking the referral from Gabbard “very seriously.”

Fox noted that the statute of limitations could impact any prosecutions for events that took place in 2016.

Although at this point, no targets for an investigation were revealed, three former officials — Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and FBI Director James Comey — have been cited in multiple documents released by Gabbard.

“The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic,” Gabbard said recently, according to Fox News.

“Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected,” she said.

“This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an issue that is so serious it should concern every single American, because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic,” she said.

Gabbard said the goal of the conspiracy was to “usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people.”

“No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic and therefore the future of our nation depends on it,” she said.

On July 18, Gabbard released “overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” according to a news release on Gabbard’s website. Gabbard released multiple documents poking holes in the Russian collusion claims made against Trump.

Trump responded that Obama should face a treason charge for what was in the documents. Obama kept mum, but sent a representative to call the claims being made “outrageous” and say that the “bizarre allegations are ridiculous.”

Gabbard said Obama never denied he started the ball rolling, according to the New York Post

“President Obama’s very carefully worded response that came from his office, again, deflects away from addressing any of the truth that was revealed,” she said. “They would have to admit and actually address the details of their complicity in this or their absolute failure in conducting the most basic responsibilities of, again, asking, where is this intelligence coming from?” 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
