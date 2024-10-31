Alert: FBI Deployed Female 'Honeypot' Agents to Destroy Trump - Whistleblower

The House Judiciary Committee is investigating a report that the FBI was targeting Donald Trump from the first days of his first presidential campaign, according to The Washington Times.

An explosive report Tuesday recounted that an FBI whistleblower has submitted information that in 2015, then-FBI Director James Comey had “personally directed” an off-the-books operation to infiltrate the Trump operation.

And that Comey had used one of the oldest ploys in the book to get incriminating information.

Whistleblower: James Comey had FBI ‘honey pot’ spies infiltrate Trump’s 2016 campaign https://t.co/KvBcIQ2ORZ — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 29, 2024

According to the Times, an FBI agent who was part of Comey’s probe revealed its existence in a disclosure sent to the Judiciary Committee.

The agent claims two female FBI agents operating at Comey’s personal direction were sent to “act as ‘honeypots’ while traveling with Mr. Trump and his campaign staff on the trail.”

“Honeypots” (or “honeytraps”) is clandestine jargon for female operatives who use sexual intimacy to gain trust from targets — and extract information from them.

In the Trump campaign case, according to the report, Comey had no grounded suspicion of criminal behavior to investigate, so the probe was “more of what agents would describe as a fishing expedition to find something incriminating about Mr. Trump.”

Summary: Off the books “honey pot” operation, with no criminal predicate. A fishing expedition, launched by Comey, to look for criminal behavior of Trump and people on his campaign. The Op was then hidden from Inspector General and Congress. In other words, James Comey… — RichardSloeWinslow (@SloeWinslow) October 29, 2024

🚨This is major, just when you think they can’t get any worse! 🚨🚨🚨

Whistleblower: James Comey had FBI ‘honey pot’ spies infiltrate Trump’s 2016 campaign – Washington Times https://t.co/X8GQsCKJzw — 🇺🇸Brian🇺🇸 (@Too_2A_4U) October 30, 2024

The timing described by the Times is important. If the report is true, it means Comey was using the apparatus of the federal government — paid for by American taxpayers — to target a political figure without even the fig leaf of potential criminal activity.

Trump announced his campaign for the presidency in June 2015. The FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation of Trump and “Russian collusion” did not begin until almost a year later.

Comey himself was fired by Trump in May of 2017. He became an outspoken political critic of Trump.

“Crossfire Hurricane” was itself a washout. After the investigation generated years of establishment media coverage that created distractions damaging to the Trump presidency, and at a cost tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money, a report by special counsel Robert Mueller found no basis for the “Russian collusion” charges.

So the whistleblower’s allegation — if it’s true — means that Comey himself had set his sights on Trump long before he was the Republican nominee for the 2016 presidential race. The goal was apparently to destroy the political movement he represented with incriminating information the honeypots collected.

Do you think the FBI is using “honeypots” to compromise other threats to the establishment/elites? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (64 Votes) No: 6% (4 Votes)

According to the Times, Comey’s probe was ended when one of the women involved was photographed by a newspaper and the image was going to be published.

The FBI’s press office, according to the whistleblower’s account, told the unnamed newspaper that the woman was an informant — not an agent — and that she would likely be killed if the picture was published.

One of the women involved was transferred to the CIA — with her consent — to keep her from being available as a witness to Comey’s scheme, the whistleblower claimed, according to the Times.

The other has been promoted and “now is a high-level FBI executive,” the Times reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.