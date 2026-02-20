ALERT: Gargantuan Bomb Found at DHS Office in Idaho - Police Say Ambulance Was Stolen, Packed with Gasoline Cans, Almost Ready to Detonate

A stolen ambulance packed with cans of accelerant was driven into a building that houses Department of Homeland Security offices on Thursday morning in what authorities are calling a targeted attack and attempted arson.

According to KBOI-TV in Boise, the Meridian, Idaho, attack began after an individual took an emergency vehicle from St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center late Wednesday night.

The attacker then stocked the ambulance with gasoline cans that had been prepared in advance, containing gas or another accelerant. At about 12:30 a.m., the attacker rammed the vehicle — in effect, a gargantuan bomb — into the building, smashing through glass doors and coming to a halt in the lobby.

According to The Idaho Statesman, the individual poured accelerant inside and outside the vehicle and tried to ignite it “before being scared off by responding agencies.”

“This was absolutely an act of violence, and if the suspect had not been interrupted, there is no doubt this building would have been burned, putting the lives of first responders and others at risk,” Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said, according to the newspaper.

“We want to emphasize that this was a serious criminal act,” Basterrechea added, according to Fox News.

“The theft and destruction of an emergency vehicle not only created a risk to responding personnel, but it also temporarily removed a critical medical resource from the community.”

As the Media Research Center noted, only one of the three major broadcast evening newscasts reported on the situation:

WATCH: @ABCWorldNews is the only broadcast network evening newscast to report on the attack against the ICE office near Boise, Idaho- a reminder that violence against immigration enforcement continues, even if Minnesota no longer dominates the news. pic.twitter.com/Tvycf3VAeP — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 20, 2026

The attack lit up on social media:

🚨 BREAKING: An attempted TERROR ATTACK was just carried out against DHS and federal agents — someone stole an ambulance, loaded it with gas cans, and RAMMED an Idaho federal building THIS IS ON THE DEMS! They will say NOTHING and only keep egging it on.pic.twitter.com/BiAB8SPFsh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 19, 2026

And this is why, ladies and gentlemen, William Shakespeare’s immortal line — “These violent delights have violent ends” — has been getting a lot of play lately.

The Idaho Statesman editorial board noted that DHS oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement and that the targeted building could house ICE offices.

It then cravenly acknowledged that “we understand the frustrations with ICE and the seriousness of the threats posed by the agency, which include unconstitutional actions and have resulted in the deaths of at least two citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.”

However, the editorial also pointed out the problems with the attack:

First, it’s just plain morally wrong. Stealing an ambulance, breaking the law, destroying private property and potentially killing someone is wrong. And it’s worth noting that ICE isn’t leasing the entire building — other people work there, as well, including those in the health care field, insurance and hospice care. Throughout our history, civil disobedience has proven to work. Violence hasn’t. Second, it’s counterproductive. Doing something like this only hurts your cause. If you want people to sympathize with you, this will have the exact opposite effect. People will think you’re a violent radical. Third, it’s not necessary. Public sentiment is already turning against Trump’s handling of immigration, according to recent polls, especially after the killings of Good and Pretti. Fourth, it won’t do any good. ICE won’t back down because someone attacked an office building in Meridian. If anything, this will embolden them. This is the biggest gift someone could give to the people who want a harsh crackdown and more expansive powers for ICE.

The editors should have stopped at the first point.

Still, it’s sad that we have to tell people: “First off, you shouldn’t steal ambulances, run them into buildings, and try to set fire to them. And you might not even just take out ICE agents if you succeed! Think about that, hmm?”

Basterrechea also noted that this was pretty much the tone of leftists on social media, too.

“Comments on social media, such as ‘property damage isn’t violence,’ is absolutely false,” he said, according to Fox. “This was absolutely an act of violence, and if the suspect had not been interrupted, there is no doubt this building would have been burned, putting the lives of first responders and others at risk.”

There have been no arrests, although authorities say there’s minimal risk. Let’s hope that’s the case.

