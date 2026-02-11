Alert: Gov't Orders Complete Deletion of Only System That Lets Reporters Monitor Court Actions

Western governments, led by the tyrannical Europeans, seem bent on provoking their own native populations into open rebellion.

If you doubt this, ask yourself the following question: When did Western elites last make a major decision that either erred on the side of freedom or benefited their own citizens?

According to The Times of London, the U.K.’s ironically-named Ministry of Justice has ordered the deletion of an enormous court-records archive relied on by journalists who cover that fast-deteriorating country’s justice system.

The data analysis company Courtsdesk maintains the archive.

Enda Leahy, Courtsdesk chief executive, bemoaned the decision while noting the archive’s clear superiority to the records the government maintained.

(Inefficiency, incompetence, and opaqueness inside government? Perish the thought!)

“We built the only system that could tell journalists what was actually happening in the criminal courts,” Leahy said, adding that the government records “were accurate 4.2 per cent of the time” and “1.6 million cases were heard without any advance notice to the press.”

Moreover, government officials displayed their usual haughtiness in dealing with Courtsdesk.

“We wrote 16 times asking for dialogue,” Leahy continued. “Last week we got our answer: delete everything. If the government were interested in open justice, they would engage in a dialogue.”

Indeed they would.

Of course, what government agency ever seeks open dialogue with the nation’s supposedly sovereign citizens?

In a November cessation notice, the government told Courtsdesk that the deletion order amounted to a “data protection issue.” When the company proposed alternatives, and when journalists sought explanations, the government took no action and made no further comments.

In other words, the U.K. government has given the strong impression that it wishes to insulate its judges from scrutiny.

“The UK has become Orwell’s worst nightmare,” Elon Musk wrote on X, his social media platform.

The UK has become Orwell’s worst nightmare https://t.co/D9fQQaX1va — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2026

The project that resulted in the Courtsdesk archive originated in 2021, according to The Times. In the pantheon of British liberty, therefore, it does not exactly rival the Magna Carta.

On the other hand, Musk’s reference to George Orwell’s dystopian classic, “1984,” seems more than appropriate.

After all, in recent years, European governments have galloped toward authoritarianism. They have used the power of the state to silence and punish those who object to a globalist agenda. That includes everything from mass immigration to transgender ideology.

Some prominent Europeans have even found themselves caught up in the scandal that has intensified since late last month, when the U.S. Department of Justice released a fresh tranche of unfathomably disturbing documents pertaining to the notorious sex offender and suspected trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who reportedly died in federal prison in 2019.

In short, the order to delete the Courtsdesk archive feels like one more blow against Western citizens’ fast-vanishing freedom.

