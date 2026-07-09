Alert: Gov't Org Mandates Cameras That Can't Be Turned Off in New Cars - Will Monitor Driver's Eyes, Head Position, and Attention

The European Union has newly mandated features in automobiles as they look to rein in their citizenry further by controlling freedom of movement.

The Polish news outlet Dziennik reported Tuesday that newly manufactured cars must have a series of safety features under a new law.

These new regulations are part of a series that hit manufacturers in July 2024. At that time, the Intelligent Speed Assistance system was made mandatory for all new cars, according to the European Road Safety Charter.

The system made an annoying beep sound when drivers exceeded the speed limit. Lane keeping technology, object detection, and collision warning features were also included, per Dziennik.

Aside from these features, there are an array of others, including an emergency lane keeping system, a system to warn of drowsiness and lack of attention, automatic emergency braking, a black box to record behavior like a driver’s speed and use of seat belts, and a driver monitoring system.

The final system observes the eyes of a driver and notes concentration.

While Dziennik notes an increase in new car prices because of these policies, the most jarring aspect of these changes is the infringement of a driver’s privacy.

Should it be illegal for car manufacturers and government organizations to tap into your automobile systems and data without your express permission? Yes No

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Bureaucrats have made their way into cars.

In their perfect world, they would monitor every waking second of Europeans’ lives.

Cars are an underappreciated bastion of freedom.

We must be protective of our ability to move, allowing us to go wherever we please.

Cars that monitor your movements and record your actions are another step in the direction of the EU becoming a surveillance superstate.

In car manufacturing, self-driving vehicles are the next massive step forward, with companies like Waymo — a driverless taxi service — announcing an expansion into Denver, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Tampa, according to CNET.

With Consumer Shield estimating that 36,600 people died in automobile accidents in 2025, how long until self-driving cars are mandatory?

Surely, something so fast and dangerous is better left to the experts to take charge over — at least in the minds of our overlords in the West.

The freedom to move — the freedom to drive — is something we must guard.

After all, if you cannot go where you please, you are not free.

You are a prisoner.

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