The exterior of the U.S. Capitol in a Feb. 17 photo.
The U.S. Capitol was the scene of an arrest Tuesday of a man armed with a loaded shotgun, according to Capitol Police. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

ALERT: Gunman Arrested at Capitol Today - Carrying Loaded Shotgun, Wearing Tactical Vest

 By Jack Davis  February 17, 2026 at 5:04pm
An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after Capitol Police interrupted his dash toward the U.S. Capitol.

Although President Donald Trump will give his State of the Union address at the Capitol on Feb. 24, lawmakers were out of town this week. Many congressional staff members, however, would have been at the Capitol when the incident took place.

The man was wearing a tactical vest and gloves and carried a loaded shotgun, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said, according to NBC.

Sullivan said the suspect carried additional rounds for the shotgun, NBC reported.

Police found a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask inside the suspect’s vehicle, Sullivan said.

The suspect parked a Mercedes SUV near the Capitol just after noon, Sullivan said, according to Reuters.

The man managed to run “several hundred yards” toward the Capitol, Sullivan said, according to Newsweek.

“Capitol police officers observed this individual, challenged him and ordered him to drop the weapon and get on [the] ground which he did comply with,” Sullivan said, according to the New York Post.

“He was then taken into custody,” Sullivan said.

The man was identified as Carter Camacho of Smyrna, Georgia, according to news reports.

“Who knows what could have happened if we hadn’t had officers here standing guard, like they do every single day,” Sullivan said, according to the New York Post.

He said a few months ago, Capitol Police held an “active shooter exercise” at the “same spot” where Tuesday’s incident took place.

“We take the State of the Union very, very seriously and this doesn’t change our posture,” Sullivan said, the New York Post reported. “We’ll be prepared on State of the Union night.”

Sullivan said the man was not known to Capitol Police.

Capitol Police have investigated nearly 15,000 “concerning statements, behaviors, and communications directed against members of Congress, their families, staff, and the Capitol complex” in 2025, up about 58 percent from 2024, according to The New York Times.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
