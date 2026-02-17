Alert: Hillary Just Signaled a Massive Narrative Change on Immigration - Remember How They Tried to Steal 'No Tax on Tips' From Trump? They're About to Try the Same Move Again

It’s happening again: a Democrat pivot on a critical issue, this one the border. And while it’s not from a candidate, at least in 2028, it represents a new tone.

Appearing at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, Hillary Clinton floated a trial balloon on illegal immigration. Sure, she said, Democrats could enforce border security — and have, she claimed — but that it could be done sanely.

“There is a legitimate reason to have a debate about things like migration,” Clinton said at the globalist fest.

“It went too far, it’s been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way with secure borders that don’t torture and kill people and how we’re going to have a strong family structure because it is at the base of civilization,” she added.

🚨 JUST IN: Hillary Clinton in Germany rips open borders, demands a halt to mass 3rd world migration and secure borders “It went too far! It’s been disruptive and destabilizing!” When’s the left calling her a Nazi?! pic.twitter.com/wkt1WwqTjF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 14, 2026

“More people were deported under my husband and Barack Obama without killing American citizens and without putting children into detention camps than were in the first Trump term or this first year of Trump’s second term,” Clinton added.

JUST IN – Hillary Clinton claims her husband Bill Clinton and Barack Obama deported more people than Trump pic.twitter.com/qoXxibjo50 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 14, 2026

Firstly, it’s rather rich for Hillary to be talking about how her husband was able to deport people “without killing American citizens” when Bill 1) is stoking the violent resistance to law enforcement in Minneapolis with his words and 2) his administration killed 76 Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas, including scores of children.

Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come. This is one of them. pic.twitter.com/fr4TclLBZd — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 25, 2026

This is Bill Clinton wringing his hands over two people who died in confrontations with federal authorities — and egging on the rest of the left — because the Democrats were averse to enforcing the law his wife is over in Germany insisting he enforced even harder than Trump! Even 12 years on from the last time that Hillary’s electoral fortunes mattered, the hypocrisy still comes off of her like body odor.

Second, this is also wrong. Remember those “children in cages?” Yep, that was all Obama-era “detention camps.”

Hillary Clinton just claimed that Obama didn’t put kids into detention camps. Here’s a 2014 clip from the AP after they were allowed a rare look inside some of Obama’s detention facilities. These are the same facilities that Democrats literally cried about Trump using in 2018. pic.twitter.com/BIQLnyEbC2 — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 15, 2026

But, perhaps more importantly than this, notice the trial-balloon policy shift. Sure, there were over 10 million illegal immigrants who entered under Joe Biden’s presidency — at least. Sure, there are plenty of Democrats and their surrogates who keep on saying that “no human being is illegal,” as if illegal immigration isn’t an illegal act. Sure, this crisis is all of their making.

But they’re now saying they can take care of this, because they did before — peacefully! Without “detention camps!” (Except when they didn’t. And except when it was violent.) Suddenly, they care — or, at least one of their standard-bearers is trying to pretend she does because it’s a signal that they’re going to shift messaging.

Remember, this is the same tack Kamala Harris took during her presidential campaign, when she decided she’d steal Donald Trump’s no-tax-on-tips idea. Which, fantastic — but the whole reason behind it was the fact that President Joe Biden (the president she was serving under, for those of you with short memories) had stepped up enforcement on tip-taxing.

If there was a time for Democrats to flip on this issue, it was either 1) when the border crisis started under Biden or 2) when Trump started fixing the problem. (Without the border bill that Biden insisted he needed, mind you.)

They did neither, and not only did they cause the crisis but they enabled the dangerous backlash to commonsense law enforcement when they encouraged the wine-mommy revolutionaries out into the street.

Now, Hillary — the ur-wine mommy — is implying they’ll fix the problem if you just let them have power again. Or perhaps she could just tell people to start obeying the law and tell Democrats to agree to a border wall and vigorous immigration enforcement. If she wants the problems to stop, it’s not as difficult as changing parties in the Oval Office. This is nothing more than midterms pandering, plain and simple. Republicans need to take note; they can’t let the Democrats steal the biggest issue in American politics today and have their cake and eat it too.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.