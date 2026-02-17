Share
Commentary
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at an event in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 16, 2026.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at an event in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 16, 2026. (Adam Berry - AFP / Getty Images)

Alert: Hillary Just Signaled a Massive Narrative Change on Immigration - Remember How They Tried to Steal 'No Tax on Tips' From Trump? They're About to Try the Same Move Again

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 17, 2026 at 7:44am
It’s happening again: a Democrat pivot on a critical issue, this one the border. And while it’s not from a candidate, at least in 2028, it represents a new tone.

Appearing at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, Hillary Clinton floated a trial balloon on illegal immigration. Sure, she said, Democrats could enforce border security — and have, she claimed — but that it could be done sanely.

“There is a legitimate reason to have a debate about things like migration,” Clinton said at the globalist fest.

“It went too far, it’s been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way with secure borders that don’t torture and kill people and how we’re going to have a strong family structure because it is at the base of civilization,” she added.

“More people were deported under my husband and Barack Obama without killing American citizens and without putting children into detention camps than were in the first Trump term or this first year of Trump’s second term,” Clinton added.

Firstly, it’s rather rich for Hillary to be talking about how her husband was able to deport people “without killing American citizens” when Bill 1) is stoking the violent resistance to law enforcement in Minneapolis with his words and 2) his administration killed 76 Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas, including scores of children.

This is Bill Clinton wringing his hands over two people who died in confrontations with federal authorities — and egging on the rest of the left — because the Democrats were averse to enforcing the law his wife is over in Germany insisting he enforced even harder than Trump! Even 12 years on from the last time that Hillary’s electoral fortunes mattered, the hypocrisy still comes off of her like body odor.

Second, this is also wrong. Remember those “children in cages?” Yep, that was all Obama-era “detention camps.”

But, perhaps more importantly than this, notice the trial-balloon policy shift. Sure, there were over 10 million illegal immigrants who entered under Joe Biden’s presidency — at least. Sure, there are plenty of Democrats and their surrogates who keep on saying that “no human being is illegal,” as if illegal immigration isn’t an illegal act. Sure, this crisis is all of their making.

But they’re now saying they can take care of this, because they did before — peacefully! Without “detention camps!” (Except when they didn’t. And except when it was violent.) Suddenly, they care — or, at least one of their standard-bearers is trying to pretend she does because it’s a signal that they’re going to shift messaging.

Remember, this is the same tack Kamala Harris took during her presidential campaign, when she decided she’d steal Donald Trump’s no-tax-on-tips idea. Which, fantastic — but the whole reason behind it was the fact that President Joe Biden (the president she was serving under, for those of you with short memories) had stepped up enforcement on tip-taxing.

If there was a time for Democrats to flip on this issue, it was either 1) when the border crisis started under Biden or 2) when Trump started fixing the problem. (Without the border bill that Biden insisted he needed, mind you.)

They did neither, and not only did they cause the crisis but they enabled the dangerous backlash to commonsense law enforcement when they encouraged the wine-mommy revolutionaries out into the street.

Now, Hillary — the ur-wine mommy — is implying they’ll fix the problem if you just let them have power again. Or perhaps she could just tell people to start obeying the law and tell Democrats to agree to a border wall and vigorous immigration enforcement. If she wants the problems to stop, it’s not as difficult as changing parties in the Oval Office. This is nothing more than midterms pandering, plain and simple. Republicans need to take note; they can’t let the Democrats steal the biggest issue in American politics today and have their cake and eat it too.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
