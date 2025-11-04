Alert: House GOP Working on Plan to Stop Mamdani Dead in His Tracks Even if He Wins, Possibly De-Naturalize Him as Well (Though That's a Reach)

Zohran Mamdani, a man who has called to “globalize the intifada” and has openly allied himself with elements adversarial to the United States and its interests, may wish that he hadn’t if he wins the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday — as he’s widely expected to.

According to the New York Post, Republicans are looking at possibly stopping Mamdani from taking office if he wins the race under the same rubric that states tried to deny ballot access to now-President Donald Trump under — only this time, using a court-approved method to do so.

From the paper on Monday:

House Republicans are exploring ways to prevent Zohran Mamdani from ever being sworn in as mayor if he prevails in Tuesday’s election by using the US Constitution’s “insurrection clause,” The Post has learned.

The New York Young Republican Club is pushing to prevent the NYC mayoral front-runner from taking the oath of office Jan. 1 under an idea floated this summer.

It cites language in the post-Civil War 14th Amendment to the Constitution barring from office anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or who has “given aid or comfort to the enemies” of the nation. The group argues that Mamdani’s own statements calling to resist ICE could violate the prohibition.

As you may recall from the run-up to the 2024 election, there were efforts to de-ballot Trump in over half the states, with three taking him off the ballot at some point.

The logic, of course, is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

The reasoning used, of course, was that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion qualified as an “insurrection.”

However, in March 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that this disqualification from office — which was meant to apply to former Confederates after the Civil War — could only be levied by Congress.

Republicans control both the House and Senate, however — and even if it couldn’t overcome the filibuster in the upper chamber, it would be an opportunity to see just how many swing-state Democrats are willing to cosign Mamdani’s numerous statements and actions that actually seem to rise to “aid or comfort to the enemies” of the country, whether it be rioters protesting legal federal enforcement of laws or individuals or movements inimical to, if not outright in a de facto state of war with, the United States.

And Stefano Forte, president of the New York Young Republicans, said that this isn’t just empty talk.

“There is a real and legitimate push to see the insurrectionist Zohran Mamdani either a) removed from the ballot or b) removed from office if he is to win on Tuesday,” Forte said.

Sources in Congress, meanwhile, said that it would be something on their radar once the government shutdown ends.

There’s also a longer-shot chance to get Mamdani disqualified being lodged by Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles, who has asked U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to “uphold the integrity of its citizenship process” by looking into Mamdani’s naturalization as an American in 2018, citing his “refusal to disavow violent anti-American rhetoric.”

Given that the law bars membership in a totalitarian party, Ogles has said that Mamdani having engaged in a “broader pattern of conduct inconsistent with the oath of allegiance required of new citizens” disqualifies him.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida, meanwhile, has said that Mamdani didn’t disclose his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America or his professed support for Hamas-linked terror-funding group “Holy Land Five” in his citizenship application.

Naturally, these aren’t the only instances of extremist flirtation that might draw the attention of authorities:

Mamdani once appeared to defend infamous al Qaeda fiend Anwar al-Awlaki — and blame FBI for radicalizing him: ‘Ridiculous assertion’ https://t.co/YPFEaK1Lry pic.twitter.com/jM5TmuxOuX — New York Post (@nypost) July 6, 2025

Here’s the Imam whom Zohran Mamdani appeared with praying for Allah to ‘guide the shooting’ of Hamas and calling for the destruction of Israel pic.twitter.com/X1eGhLoEnw — Daniel Greenfield – “Hang Together or Separately” (@Sultanknish) June 28, 2025

Three times on MSNBC, Mamdani was asked to condemn the phrase, “Globalize the infitada,” and he did not. His response was, “That is not language I use.” Now, he says he doesn’t care. Mamdani is a jihadist and a communist and totally wants to promote Islam. pic.twitter.com/83dFo35rtK — Doreen Linder (@DorLinder) October 16, 2025

Using that as a way to strip Mamdani of his naturalization is a much longer shot, however. The Supreme Court was fairly straightforward in its unanimous ruling in the case where states took Trump off the ballot due to the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause: The only way this could be done is through Congress. Republicans control Congress. At least in the House, this shouldn’t be an uncontroversial vote: Just show everyone what the guy has said, compare it with the text of the amendment, then let them cast their ballot.

As for the Senate, given how the shutdown has been progressing, we don’t even know whether there will be a filibuster left once this is over, and the GOP controls that, too. Either way, get the Democrats on the record about this.

A court will likely weigh in. Let them. Then the Supreme Court will likely weigh in, as well. Let them, too. This was the process, after all, that the Democrats were so confident a not-actual-insurrectionist could be disqualified under. Now, a man who proudly and openly has “given aid or comfort to the enemies” of this country wants to serve as mayor of its largest city, and he’s being embraced — so long as the same people who talked in hushed, dire tones about Jan. 6 don’t have to go on record about all of this.

One last time: Let them. Please.

