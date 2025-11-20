Alert: IL Town Declares Emergency Over Anti-ICE Riots, as Other Riots Breaks Out in MN and Molotov Cocktail Recovered in LA

The Department of Homeland Security slammed leftists whose riots caused a village outside of Chicago to declare a “civic emergency” after police were injured and a bomb threat was made — all in the name of championing illegal aliens.

For weeks, the tiny hamlet of Broadview, Illinois, has been ravaged by unhinged leftists rioting outside an immigration-processing center — which they mistook for an ICE detention facility.

“For well over a month, rioters have attacked the Broadview field office and Illinois streets,” a senior DHS official said in a statement Wednesday.

“They have created serious public safety and officer safety threats: assaulting law enforcement, attacking law enforcement with vehicles, throwing tear gas cans, slashing tires, getting arrested with firearms in their possession, blocking the entrance of the building, and trespassing on private property,” the agency noted.

BREAKING: Federal agents blitz Antifa rioters at ICE Broadview facility using Bearcats, flash grenades, tear gas, pepper balls and spray, paintballs, and other non-lethals Riot has been crushed, mob sent running for the hills Follow Border Hawk for updates from Chicago pic.twitter.com/cKakidei5T — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) September 28, 2025

DHS said local officials were forced to declare a “Civil Emergency” due to numerous “police injuries, a death threat, and a bomb threat.”

The agency said leftists are rioting outside the Broadview building, even though it “is a processing center, not a detention center. Detainees are briefly processed before being transferred to detention facilities.”

DHS noted that among the illegal aliens who’ve been recently processed at the Broadview center are pedophiles, gang members, and rapists.

In other words, these are the lowlives that leftists are rioting on behalf of — all while endangering local citizens and destroying public property.

“All this garbage about ICE facilities is contributing to our officers facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them,” DHS said.

Last week, the official X account of DHS unleashed a smackdown on the rioters.

Womp womp, cry all you want. These criminal illegal aliens aren’t getting released. Like clockwork, violent rioters have arrived at the Broadview ICE facility to demand the release of some of the worst human beings on planet earth. Get a job you imbecilic morons. pic.twitter.com/k4HdE5IqNu — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 14, 2025

These riots obstructing ICE from enforcing federal immigration laws have metastasized nationwide, infesting St. Paul, Minnesota, and Los Angeles.

ICE conducted a raid in St. Paul today and violent rioters wanted to F AROUND Well, they FOUND OUT what a face full of riot control agent feels and tastes like after interfering with federal immigration enforcement operations Let’s go 🫡🇺🇲

pic.twitter.com/I65QmoyHNS — AK Kamara (@realakkamara) November 19, 2025

It’s almost comical how hard brainwashed leftists and their media puppets fight on behalf of illegal aliens who aren’t even supposed to be here — all while openly subverting the safety of law-abiding, taxpaying Americans.

The riots destroying many blue cities should serve as a wake-up call for any Democrat or left-leaning individual who’s unclear where they stand on illegal immigration.

If hordes of white American men snuck into Mexico every day, committed crimes in their new homeland, and demanded free healthcare, housing, and welfare benefits, what are the chances that local Mexican activists would riot on their behalf?

NEW: Rioters in Mexico City demand that Americans stop immigrating to their country and “stop stealing” their homes. You can’t make this up. Locals are fuming that Americans are “imposing their culture” and taking over. Some went as far to say that “gringos” should be k*lled… pic.twitter.com/47Wx1kbrqY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 6, 2025

The answer is zero. Let that sink in.

