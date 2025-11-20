Share
Policeman holds riot gun as people turn out for "No Kings" rally to protest ICE, Trump, and his policies in Los Angeles, California, on June 14, 2025. (Photo by Sahab Zaribaf / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by SAHAB ZARIBAF/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Alert: IL Town Declares Emergency Over Anti-ICE Riots, as Other Riots Breaks Out in MN and Molotov Cocktail Recovered in LA

 By Samantha Chang  November 20, 2025 at 6:27am
The Department of Homeland Security slammed leftists whose riots caused a village outside of Chicago to declare a “civic emergency” after police were injured and a bomb threat was made — all in the name of championing illegal aliens.

For weeks, the tiny hamlet of Broadview, Illinois, has been ravaged by unhinged leftists rioting outside an immigration-processing center — which they mistook for an ICE detention facility.

“For well over a month, rioters have attacked the Broadview field office and Illinois streets,” a senior DHS official said in a statement Wednesday.

“They have created serious public safety and officer safety threats: assaulting law enforcement, attacking law enforcement with vehicles, throwing tear gas cans, slashing tires, getting arrested with firearms in their possession, blocking the entrance of the building, and trespassing on private property,” the agency noted.

DHS said local officials were forced to declare a “Civil Emergency” due to numerous “police injuries, a death threat, and a bomb threat.”

The agency said leftists are rioting outside the Broadview building, even though it “is a processing center, not a detention center. Detainees are briefly processed before being transferred to detention facilities.”

DHS noted that among the illegal aliens who’ve been recently processed at the Broadview center are pedophiles, gang members, and rapists.

In other words, these are the lowlives that leftists are rioting on behalf of — all while endangering local citizens and destroying public property.

“All this garbage about ICE facilities is contributing to our officers facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them,” DHS said.

Last week, the official X account of DHS unleashed a smackdown on the rioters.

These riots obstructing ICE from enforcing federal immigration laws have metastasized nationwide, infesting St. Paul, Minnesota, and Los Angeles.

It’s almost comical how hard brainwashed leftists and their media puppets fight on behalf of illegal aliens who aren’t even supposed to be here — all while openly subverting the safety of law-abiding, taxpaying Americans.

The riots destroying many blue cities should serve as a wake-up call for any Democrat or left-leaning individual who’s unclear where they stand on illegal immigration.

Is it time to start arresting everyone present during anti-ICE riots?

If hordes of white American men snuck into Mexico every day, committed crimes in their new homeland, and demanded free healthcare, housing, and welfare benefits, what are the chances that local Mexican activists would riot on their behalf?

The answer is zero. Let that sink in.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




