Alert: Impeachment Articles Filed Against Obama Judge for Trying to 'Force Mass Migration from Somalia'

We hear about Articles of Impeachment being filed against presidents regularly, almost ad nauseam, often as more of a political stunt than an actual effort to remove an executive.

But what about the judicial branch? These federally appointed judges serve in critical roles for life. Would impeachment be a viable avenue in combating liberal judicial activism?

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles believes so. As reported by Just The News Monday, Ogles has filed articles against U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, an appointee of former President Barack Obama.

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