Alert: J6ers in Trouble - Soros DA on the Move - 'There's a Path Here' to Throw Them Back in Jail

Some of the 1,500 J6ers President Donald Trump pardoned could be in for more legal trouble.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared on “The Lead With Jake Tapper” Thursday and spoke to host Jake Tapper about the possibility of charging pardoned J6ers with state crimes.

Krasner told Tapper, “the bottom line” when it comes to pursuing more charges is that, “in many states, it will be possible to go after people who’ve been federally pardoned for things that were not directly the topic of a federal prosecution.”

A portion of that interview was posted to social media platform X, where Krasner said plainly, “there’s a path here [for prosecution].”

BREAKING: Soros installed Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner now vowing to bring state charges against Trump’s J6 pardons and commutations. Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives must impeach & remove this corrupt Soros-funded Marxist trash from office. pic.twitter.com/UqGLQuMmrY — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) January 24, 2025

Krasner remained somewhat vague, admitting he didn’t want to say too much, but did indicate that “path” involves seeing whether J6ers “can be further prosecuted for things they may have done before or after Jan. 6 within their own jurisdictions that have not already been prosecuted.”

When asked for clarification by Tapper about his jurisdiction in prosecuting, Krasner said, “The focus for most state prosecutors should be what happened within their jurisdiction. It’s not what happened on Jan. 6, it might be what happened in October, or in November, that has not been prosecuted and occurred within the jurisdiction.”

On specific actions J6ers may have taken that Krasner felt could incriminate them, he listed, “texting, phone calls, emails, reservations for transportation or for hotel. Conspiratorial activity could give rise to a local charge, meaning a state charge of criminal conspiracy.”

If possible, would you vote to remove Krasner from office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2807 Votes) No: 1% (17 Votes)

After listing more actions, including, “illegal use of communications facilities, firearms charges,” and “improper use of money,” Krasner said, “all the conduct” must be examined for potential legal action, even if it did not occur on Jan. 6.

The DA’s language in this interview throws away any defense of this idea being a simple administration of justice.

He referred to Trump’s pardon as a “get out of jail free card,” while reminding Tapper’s audience of the successful lawfare against the president resulting in him being labeled a “convicted felon.”

Lawfare was used against Trump; this is more lawfare against his supporters, plain and simple.

Krasner’s background says it all, as the Heritage Foundation reported he received close to $1.45 million from billionaire George Soros — known for throwing money at any number of radical-left causes in the United States — for his campaign to be elected the Philadelphia DA.

Krasner does not care about the law. He cares about going after Trump, and he won’t let a pardon stand in the way of trying to further ruin the lives of J6ers.

The president issued those pardons to move on from the issue.

Krasner’s comments prove the left has not moved on. Trump is back in office, but the rot in the justice system remains a threat.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.