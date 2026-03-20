ALERT: James Comey Subpoenaed by DOJ as 'Grand Conspiracy' Probe Into Political Lawfare Gains Momentum

The U.S. Department of Justice is working overtime to investigate potential lawfare waged against President Donald Trump.

And the DOJ now has honed in on an already-polarizing figure.

According to reports, former FBI director James Comey has been subpoenaed as part of a wide-ranging “grand conspiracy” probe pertaining to the 2016 investigation alleging Russian interference in the presidential election between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

(Trump has vociferously rejected the idea that he ever worked with Russians to subvert the 2016 general election.)

Axios, which broke this story, reported: “The Trump administration’s grand conspiracy theory posits that Democratic officials bent the rules, broke the law and lied under oath to investigate, prosecute and otherwise undermine Trump from his election in 2016 through his federal indictments in 2023.”

The Hill, which corroborated Axios’ report, noted that Comey has denied ever lying in his testimonies.

The outlet also added that it’s still unclear what information the DOJ could be seeking to obtain from Comey.

Furthermore, the statute of limitations on Comey allegedly lying in his testimonies has passed, given that he gave his testimony in 2020 and the statute lasts for only five years.

Given that reality, Axios speculated that Comey’s subpoena could just be a single piece of a much bigger puzzle.

U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones is reportedly readying a broader prosecutable conspiracy case against a bevy of officials.

One of the key officials? Former CIA director John Brennan.

Brennan is accused of lying in a congressional deposition regarding the widely discredited Steele Dossier — in 2023.

That’s well within the range of the five-year statute of limitations, though the clock is ticking.

Using Brennan’s alleged false testimony as the trigger point, the “grand conspiracy” probe is looking to ensnare a number of top officials — including Comey, Brennan, and former Special Counsel Jack Smith — in one fell swoop.

But while Comey waits for that to develop, he’s already been grappling with a bad week.

On Thursday, just hours before the Axios report broke, legal expert Jonathan Turley wrote for Fox News that Comey very likely shared classified information while at home.

Turley took a recent Comey anecdote — one where he sang a line from Beyonce’s “Sandcastles” for his peers, before doing the same for his family later — and noted that the story was rife with security protocol issues due to the fact that this song was inspired during a meeting about an operation codenamed “Sandcastles.”

“His charming story included the fact that, disappointed by his audience at the FBI, he decided to repeat it to his family,” Turley wrote. “In doing so, he may have revealed the code name of a classified FBI program to uncleared individuals in an unsecured location.”

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