Alert: Kidnapping Case of Savannah Guthrie's Mom Takes Even Darker Twist, Literally

As the harrowing saga of a television journalist’s missing family member continues, new details are only raising more questions about what — exactly — had happened.

NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie is going through a nightmarish scenario in which her mother is missing, according to CBS News.

Due to a number of factors, authorities do not believe that Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, left her home of her own accord.

People magazine said that Nancy Guthrie was reported missing in Arizona over the weekend.

Savannah Guthrie was noticeably absent from Monday’s edition of “Today,” which she normally co-hosts, as she and her family are in Arizona assisting authorities with the ongoing missing person situation.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” Savannah said in a statement.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed the distressing news with CBS News on Monday, but also revealed a potential twist that’s even more worrying — and adds a dark twist to an already dark affair.

Nanos believes Nancy was kidnapped, and in her sleep, no less.

“I believe she was abducted, yes,” Nanos said. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

Nanos also explained that, per her family, Nancy “is very limited in her mobility” and added that “we know she didn’t just walk out of there.”

According to People, Nancy was last seen Saturday night near her residence.

However, she immediately sparked concerns when she didn’t show up for church service the next morning.

When authorities were eventually called to Nancy’s residence, they reportedly found a “concerning” scene that necessitated the assistance of drones, airplanes, and specially trained dogs.

Per CBS News, Sgt. David Stivers added: “There were circumstances on scene that we believe are suspicious in nature, I think is the best way to put it.”

While Nancy isn’t cognitively impaired, local authorities did note that it had been over a day since she last took required medication.

“The clock is literally ticking,” Nanos said. “It’s been more than 24 hours since she disappeared.”

Nanos doubled down that something odd had happened, hammering home the Guthrie family’s claims that Nancy was not having some sort of an episode.

“I want to stress to you, and it is really important: Miss Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie is of great sound mind,” Nanos said. “This is not a dementia-related, she is as sharp as a tack. The family wants everybody to know this isn’t somebody who just wandered off.”

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

