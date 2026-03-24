Alert: Lawmaker Cites TSA Report Confirming Cash Leaving Minneapolis Airport Approached $1 Billion by 2025

It’s pretty clear, based on the evidence and convictions, that the Somalis stole it.

Now, will anyone do anything about it?

At a legislative fraud committee hearing Monday morning, Republican state Rep. Kristin Robbins of Minnesota, a GOP gubernatorial hopeful, helped keep the troubling issue of Somali fraud in the news when she cited evidence that nearly a billion dollars in cash had left Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in passengers’ luggage in recent years, including $350 million in 2025 alone.

“We hear all these reports of money leaving the airport,” Robbins said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “Why doesn’t the state stop this?”

Why, indeed? After all, no other airport has seen that amount of cash passing through in luggage.

“For context,” Robbins said, “we have the 16th largest airport. That number, $350 million leaving our airport in cash, is higher than the cash leaving any other airport in the country.”

🚨 Minneapolis–Saint Paul Airport reportedly saw $350M leave in 2025, prompting scrutiny over where the money is going.pic.twitter.com/AFo2kBDid6 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 24, 2026

In January, Department of Homeland Security officials told John Solomon of Just the News that the Transportation Security Administration “flagged nearly $700 million in cash detected in passengers’ luggage leaving the Minneapolis airport the last two years,” and that officials linked this “massive cash exodus” to “Somali immigrants and their money couriers.”

“I saw suitcases filled with millions of dollars of cash,” former TSA agent Liz Jaksa said in a December 2025 interview with Liz Collin of Alpha News. “And the couriers were always Somali men traveling in pairs. And they got through the checkpoint.”

Readers may view the entire Collin-Jaksa interview in the YouTube video below.

Also in December of last year, YouTuber Nick Shirley helped blow the lid off the Somali fraud scandal with a series of viral videos in which he and another investigator traveled to fraud-infested locations across Minneapolis. Shirley did this — and continues to do it — at great risk to his personal safety.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump appears serious about tackling the fraud issue.

During last month’s State of the Union Address, for instance, Trump announced that Vice President J.D. Vance would spearhead the administration’s efforts to bring justice to the fraudsters nationwide.

Then, last week, Trump signed an executive order “Establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.” With Vance as its chair, the task force will determine the truth of what Trump suggested to reporters in the Oval Office that same day, when he identified three Democrats — Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and state Attorney General Keith Ellison — as likely “complicit” in the Minnesota Somali fraud scandal.

We pray, of course, that Vance’s task force helps impose justice on the fraudsters. After all, taxpayers have a right to demand harsh punishments.

In the meantime, we thank Robbins and others for keeping the fraud story in the news.

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