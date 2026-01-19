Alert: Maryland Dems Introduce Bill to Ban All ICE Agents Hired Under Trump from Ever Serving in Law Enforcement Again

Upholding federal immigration laws should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement, according the logic of a proposed Maryland law.

The proposal is the brainchild of Democratic state Delegate Adrian Boafo according to WBFF-TV.

“This year, I introduced legislation to ensure ICE officers can never serve in any of Maryland’s police forces. Why? Because they are not trained, they are not qualified, and Marylanders deserve people who will protect them,” he said in a post on X.

“We don’t want you here in Maryland at all,” Boafo told WBAL-TV.

“The message is two-fold: One, we are going to do everything we can to make sure this is not revisionist history. Two, if you are the type of person who wants to be involved in that, don’t come to Maryland.”

He noted the proposal comes as ICE is recruiting for agents.

“If you are somebody who sat there and watched TV and said, ‘I like what they’re doing, and I want to go join them in this fight to separate and tear families apart,’ we don’t want you in Maryland,” Boafo said, according to WTOP-TV.

“We want to make sure we have folks of principle who are joining us, not folks who want to tear families apart.”

Bur Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said the proposal was politics, WBFF reported.

“How sad can Maryland’s legislator, how low can they go?”

“The hate, the Trump derangement system would be the basis” for denying immigration agents the chance to serve as police officers.

Betsy Smith, a representative of the National Police Association, said the proposal was unrealistic.

“It sounds as though this politician wants people to believe that an ICE agent can just come into their town and tomorrow be a patrol officer in their town… it’s simply ridiculous,” Smith said.

“This is a dumb idea,” Republican Delegate Kathy Szeliga, said, according to the Daily Record.

“Law enforcement hiring should be based on the training, experience, and conduct of the candidate, not a partisan litmus test tied to some president you don’t like.”

Republican House Minority Leader Jason Buckel said the proposal has “questionable legality to begin with” and called it “a politically posturing bill and not worthy of serious consideration.”

“What’s happening in some of these incidents are terrible. Tragic,” he said. “But to suggest that the response to that is to bar federal workers from working for state government? I’m pretty sure that most ICE agents aren’t suited up with gear on the streets. A lot of them are bureaucrats.”

