Alert: Massive November Robbery Wave Promised as USDA Confirms No Food Stamps Next Month - Recipients Threaten Revolt: Graphic Videos

 By Bryan Chai  October 27, 2025 at 6:03pm
Ah, November. For many, it’s a truly wondrous time.

The leaves change. The air’s a little crisper. Pumpkins suddenly become tasty. There’s Thanksgiving and all it entails — God, gratitude, good eats, and football. And there’s even a certain Friday where things are much cheaper than usual, for the consumerist in you.

This November, however, do we need to add rampant robbery and shoplifting to the checklist of what to expect in this wondrous month?

If you’ve spent any amount of time on leftist social media, it sure seems that way.

The perpetually aggrieved left is in an especial tizzy after the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) had “run dry.”

“Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),” the USDA posted to its website. “Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01.

“We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance.”

It’s not just Senate Democrats who appear to be at an inflection point, however.

Much of society — at least the parts of society that rely heavily on SNAP — has also reached an inflection point. And they’ve decided that their addiction to government cheese is just too strong.

Is this a good opportunity to begin weaning perfectly able leeches off the welfare payroll?

Shortly after the USDA announced that there would be no SNAP benefits post-Nov. 1, social media lit up with all sorts of angry, sad, and confused SNAP beneficiaries.

While this writer obviously commiserates with anyone who has suddenly lost their ability to put food on their table, seeing some of the utterly unhinged responses to this SNAP fiasco has made me reconsider that sympathy.

Here’s one video of an angry SNAP beneficiary who is now threatening to rob Walmart for his needs, shared by an angry social media user blasting these would-be thieves as “able bodied parasites”:

WARNING: The following posts and videos contain language that some viewers will find offensive.

Here’s another less-than-intelligent SNAP recipient who decided it would be a good idea to give the exact time and place she planned on committing theft:

Here’s another X user fed up with these videos, asking a very simple — and pertinent — question: “Why haven’t I seen a single one saying they’re going to go out and get a job?”

Here’s a mother of the year candidate filming a video with her child, where she outright says she’s planning on visiting your home to eat your food:

Naturally, race played an outsized role in this collective social media meltdown:

And so on and so forth. Seriously, if you’re a masochist for this sort of content, social media is flooded with these people who have no sense of how the real world operates, because they’ve been suckling at the government’s teat for so dang long.

If, however, you’re an American taxpayer worried about your local Walmart being flooded with thieves and shoplifters … maybe it would behoove you to buy ahead and buy in bulk for Thanksgiving dinner.

These unhinged videos clearly show that, while these beneficiaries can’t seem to muster the inspiration to go get a job, they can easily be inspired into committing mass hysteria-driven shoplifting.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




