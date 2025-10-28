Alert: Massive November Robbery Wave Promised as USDA Confirms No Food Stamps Next Month - Recipients Threaten Revolt: Graphic Videos

Ah, November. For many, it’s a truly wondrous time.

The leaves change. The air’s a little crisper. Pumpkins suddenly become tasty. There’s Thanksgiving and all it entails — God, gratitude, good eats, and football. And there’s even a certain Friday where things are much cheaper than usual, for the consumerist in you.

This November, however, do we need to add rampant robbery and shoplifting to the checklist of what to expect in this wondrous month?

If you’ve spent any amount of time on leftist social media, it sure seems that way.

The perpetually aggrieved left is in an especial tizzy after the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) had “run dry.”

“Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),” the USDA posted to its website. “Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01.

“We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance.”

It’s not just Senate Democrats who appear to be at an inflection point, however.

Much of society — at least the parts of society that rely heavily on SNAP — has also reached an inflection point. And they’ve decided that their addiction to government cheese is just too strong.

Is this a good opportunity to begin weaning perfectly able leeches off the welfare payroll? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (2106 Votes) No: 2% (42 Votes)

Shortly after the USDA announced that there would be no SNAP benefits post-Nov. 1, social media lit up with all sorts of angry, sad, and confused SNAP beneficiaries.

While this writer obviously commiserates with anyone who has suddenly lost their ability to put food on their table, seeing some of the utterly unhinged responses to this SNAP fiasco has made me reconsider that sympathy.

Here’s one video of an angry SNAP beneficiary who is now threatening to rob Walmart for his needs, shared by an angry social media user blasting these would-be thieves as “able bodied parasites”:

WARNING: The following posts and videos contain language that some viewers will find offensive.

The amount of able bodied parasites making videos threatening violence and other crimes if their EBT/food stamps are cut off next month may be the best thing to happen to our out of control wealth redistribution system that enables this entitlement mentality since LBJ announced… pic.twitter.com/3KHuD74llx — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) October 22, 2025

Here’s another less-than-intelligent SNAP recipient who decided it would be a good idea to give the exact time and place she planned on committing theft:

🚨 EBT Food Stamps recipients are organizing a mass theft event “We are gonna stick together. November 3rd at 630 we’re going to Walmart. We’re going to Walmart. And at 730 we’re gonna walk out of Walmart with our buggies. They can’t catch everybody — All you gotta do is run”… pic.twitter.com/qUHKI4Jetc — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 25, 2025

Here’s another X user fed up with these videos, asking a very simple — and pertinent — question: “Why haven’t I seen a single one saying they’re going to go out and get a job?”

I see a lot of videos like this claiming that crime is going to go up when people start losing their food stamps. Why haven’t I seen a single one saying they’re going to go out and get a job 🤔 pic.twitter.com/myT6ofYA9G — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) October 22, 2025

Here’s a mother of the year candidate filming a video with her child, where she outright says she’s planning on visiting your home to eat your food:

Food Stamp Recipient: “We like steak and lobster, we like crabs, be prepared for us to come to your house. We’re gonna eat yo food” 🤦🏻‍♂️ Sweet kid though… don’t be like mommy. Unless you haven’t heard, the ongoing government shutdown that began on October 1, 2025, there is a… pic.twitter.com/JUzsT0SmLy — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 24, 2025

Naturally, race played an outsized role in this collective social media meltdown:

“White people owe us food stamps”pic.twitter.com/otproVd2Sn — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 25, 2025

And so on and so forth. Seriously, if you’re a masochist for this sort of content, social media is flooded with these people who have no sense of how the real world operates, because they’ve been suckling at the government’s teat for so dang long.

If, however, you’re an American taxpayer worried about your local Walmart being flooded with thieves and shoplifters … maybe it would behoove you to buy ahead and buy in bulk for Thanksgiving dinner.

These unhinged videos clearly show that, while these beneficiaries can’t seem to muster the inspiration to go get a job, they can easily be inspired into committing mass hysteria-driven shoplifting.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.