Share
News
Michael Reagan, son of former President Ronald Reagan, is seen at right during his conservative radio talk show broadcast in 2001. At left, he's seen as an infant with his parents, Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, and sister Maureen.
Michael Reagan, son of former President Ronald Reagan, is seen at right during his conservative radio talk show broadcast in 2001. At left, he's seen as an infant with his parents, Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, and sister Maureen. (Hulton Archive / Getty Images; Rod Rolle / Getty Images)

Alert: Michael Reagan, Son of President Ronald Reagan, Has Died

 By Randy DeSoto  January 6, 2026 at 5:39pm
Share

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 80.

Michael was the adopted son of Ronald and his first wife, Jane Wyman, and was a fierce defender of his father’s legacy, KTLA-TV reported.

In a statement from Michael’s wife, Colleen, and their two children, Cameron Reagan and Ashley Reagan Dunster, the family said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Edward Reagan.”

“Michael was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 4th, surrounded by his entire family in Los Angeles, California. Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him.”

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who is now president of the Young America’s Foundation, which oversees the Reagan Ranch outside of Santa Barbara, posted on social media that Michael was an “inspiration” to the many students who heard him speak about his father’s presidency.

“He did so much more than share stories about his father. He challenged the next generation to share the values he stood for throughout his public life. He called on them to be happy warriors in the battle to uphold the founding principles of our republic,” Walker wrote.

The Western Journal’s founder, Floyd Brown, oversaw the Reagan Ranch in the early 2000s after the Young America’s Foundation acquired it.

He posted Tuesday on social media, “Michael was the greatest advocate for saving the ranch from being sold to developers. He was instrumental in the preservation of his father’s beloved Ranch.”

Related:
Breaking: Trump Hits Canada with Tariff Hike Over 'Hostile Act,' Demands Misleading Reagan Ad Be Taken Down

“He worked tirelessly to save the Ranch, and he worked tirelessly to protect and enhance his father’s legacy,” Brown added.

Though originally a critic of Donald Trump, Michael Reagan, a former talk radio show host, eventually warmed to him.

The 40th president’s son wrote on social media last March, “It was an honor last evening to speak with the President and thank him personally for honoring my father with his words & portrait in the Oval Office.”

The Reagan Foundation said in a statement that Michael was “a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy.”

“Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals,” the foundation added. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Colleen, Cameron, Ashley, and the entire Reagan family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of sorrow.”

Maureen Reagan, Ronald’s biological daughter with Jane Wyman, died of cancer in 2001 at the age of 60.

Ronald’s two children with Nancy Reagan are still alive: Ron Reagan, 67, and Patti Davis, 73.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Boom Continues as GDP Shoots Up, Trade Deficit Plummets to Lowest Level Since 2009
Watch: Hysterical Dem Rep. Has to Be Pulled Away from Minnesota GOP Congressman on House Floor
Ilhan Omar Accuses ICE of 'Murder' in Minneapolis, Labels Woman Who Drove at Officer as a 'Legal Observer'
Breaking: Tim Walz Prepping National Guard to Deal With Leftist Insurrectionists He Himself Helped Create
Infamous 'Quality Learing Center' Day Care Officially Shuts Down
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation