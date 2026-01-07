Alert: Michael Reagan, Son of President Ronald Reagan, Has Died

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 80.

Michael was the adopted son of Ronald and his first wife, Jane Wyman, and was a fierce defender of his father’s legacy, KTLA-TV reported.

In a statement from Michael’s wife, Colleen, and their two children, Cameron Reagan and Ashley Reagan Dunster, the family said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Edward Reagan.”

Crushed to hear the news of Michael Reagan’s passing. What a life he led and always with a huge smile. RIP to one of the best. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yeWZXC0Ej8 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 6, 2026

“Michael was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 4th, surrounded by his entire family in Los Angeles, California. Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him.”

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who is now president of the Young America’s Foundation, which oversees the Reagan Ranch outside of Santa Barbara, posted on social media that Michael was an “inspiration” to the many students who heard him speak about his father’s presidency.

“He did so much more than share stories about his father. He challenged the next generation to share the values he stood for throughout his public life. He called on them to be happy warriors in the battle to uphold the founding principles of our republic,” Walker wrote.

Michael Reagan was such a wonderful inspiration to so many of us. That was particularly true of the students who heard him at Young America’s Foundation’s programs at the Reagan Ranch. He did so much more than share stories about his father. He challenged the next generation… pic.twitter.com/bq6LiaHe9Z — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 6, 2026

The Western Journal’s founder, Floyd Brown, oversaw the Reagan Ranch in the early 2000s after the Young America’s Foundation acquired it.

He posted Tuesday on social media, “Michael was the greatest advocate for saving the ranch from being sold to developers. He was instrumental in the preservation of his father’s beloved Ranch.”

“He worked tirelessly to save the Ranch, and he worked tirelessly to protect and enhance his father’s legacy,” Brown added.

It is with great sadness that I learned today about the passing of my great friend Michael Reagan. I first got to know Michael when I was a host at KVI Radio during the 1990’s. He was a pioneer and one of the best hosts in the pinnacle years of talk radio. In 2001, I left radio… pic.twitter.com/fiora8VHkp — Floyd Brown (@floydbrown) January 6, 2026

Though originally a critic of Donald Trump, Michael Reagan, a former talk radio show host, eventually warmed to him.

The 40th president’s son wrote on social media last March, “It was an honor last evening to speak with the President and thank him personally for honoring my father with his words & portrait in the Oval Office.”

Reagan’s portrait now hangs in a prominent place in Trump’s Oval Office pic.twitter.com/Lj9WQdJFVp — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 11, 2025

The Reagan Foundation said in a statement that Michael was “a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy.”

“Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals,” the foundation added. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Colleen, Cameron, Ashley, and the entire Reagan family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of sorrow.”

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute mourns the passing of Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, and a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy. Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding… pic.twitter.com/Y4VX9M8nsb — Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (@RonaldReagan) January 6, 2026

Maureen Reagan, Ronald’s biological daughter with Jane Wyman, died of cancer in 2001 at the age of 60.

Ronald’s two children with Nancy Reagan are still alive: Ron Reagan, 67, and Patti Davis, 73.

