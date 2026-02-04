Alert: Mitch McConnell, 83, Has Been Hospitalized According to His Office

Former Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Monday, his office announced.

The trip was a precautionary measure for the Kentucky lawmaker, who has experienced multiple health issues in recent years, his office announced.

“In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night,” a representative for McConnell said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“His prognosis is positive and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving,” the statement said. “He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business.”

McConnell announced last year that he would not seek re-election in November.

McConnell was the Senate Republican leader for 18 years, which is a record, according to ABC News.

Two dozen members of Congress are 80 or above, with 13 planning to seek re-election, according to NBC News.

As noted by the Lexington Herald-Leader, McConnell has had health issues for the past three years.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has once again been HOSPITALIZED McConnell has experience NUMEROUS medical episodes recently, freezing up, collapsing, and being unable to do his job. I sympathize with the Senator, but the Senate is NOT A NURSING HOME. Time to RESIGN,… pic.twitter.com/RuWW9ixgfl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 4, 2026

On March 8, 2023, McConnell tripped at a dinner event and suffered a concussion. That incident came about four years after McConnell fell at his home and fractured a shoulder.

On July 26, 2023, McConnell froze while answering questions at a news conference in Washington. On Aug. 30, McConnell froze again at a news conference.

On Dec. 10, 2024, McConnell suffered a sprained wrist after a fall at a Senate Republican lunch.

On Feb. 5, 2025, McConnell fell down stairs at the Capitol. This was followed by an Oct. 16, 2025, fall at the Capitol that was caught on video.

Various Republicans are engaged in a primary fight to fill McConnell’s seat.

Elon Musk has donated $10 million to support Nate Morris, who is running with the backing of President Donald Trump in the state’s May primary election, according to Axios.

The donation is the largest the tech billionaire has ever given to a Senate candidate.

Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky is also seeking the Republican nomination for the Senate seat. Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is also in the race.

