Alert: Multiple Officers Down in PA Shooting, Mexican Consulate Issues Strange Message Immediately After

Three police officers were killed in a shootout Wednesday in York County, Pennsylvania.

Details of the tragedy were sketchy on Wednesday evening, but WPVI-TV reported that two police officers were wounded and three were killed.

Officials said the gunman was killed.

The wounded officers were listed as being in critical but stable condition.

The incident was related to a warrant being served in North Codorus Township, which is about 115 miles west of Philadelphia.

“There are simply no words I can offer to assuage the grief that this community has experienced,” Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris said, according to NBC.

Witness David Miller said he had been driving near the scene of the shooting, but stopped when he saw police putting drones in the air, according to WGAL-TV.

The @FBI and @ATFHQ are on the scene supporting local law enforcement following the shooting of multiple police officers in York County, Pennsylvania. Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and never acceptable. Pray for the officers involved. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 17, 2025

“I saw the police in the barn look like they were looking for someone. And then, I heard the gunshots rang and I saw people on the ground, and I got clear,” Miller said.

“More police were still rolling, and they were coming in from all directions. It wasn’t long till I heard a helicopter … It was quite, quite an event when you saw people on the ground,” he said.

Miller estimated he heard 30 gunshots.

“It was just continuous,” he said. “More than what I could count. But it was at least 30 shots, and it went on for quite a while. It wasn’t a quick, quick ordeal.”

According to WGAL-TV, the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The incident took place shortly after 2 p.m.

🚨 BREAKING: Multiple police officers were just shot in York County, Pennsylvania. Pray for all of them, this is horrible 🙏 Several medevac units requested, and at least two officers transported for treatmentpic.twitter.com/ZzTR31S0Zv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 17, 2025

“The FBI is on the ground in York County, PA, providing assistance to our local and state partners after today’s tragic shooting. Our prayers are with the officers, their families, and the entire York County community,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.

A social media post noted that the Mexican Consulate posted and then deleted a message referencing an incident in the township where the shooting took place.

“The Consulate is monitoring the incident that occurred this afternoon in North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania,” the post said. “The Mexican community is advised to follow official instructions.”

Why is the Mexican consulate in #Philadelphia ‘monitoring’ the #York_County shooting? Consulate DELETED this post shortly afterwards. Suspect who shot 5 cops has NOT been identified yet#Mexico #Pennsylvania #USAhttps://t.co/0d75fEjGQ8 pic.twitter.com/xllhvaokA6 — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) September 17, 2025

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Attorney General Dave Sunday posted on social media that they were heading to the scene of the shooting, according to Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.