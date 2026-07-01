Share
News
Rep. Thomas Massie prepares to testify during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Second Amendment hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Thomas Massie prepares to testify during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Second Amendment hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Luke Johnson / Getty Images)

Alert: Names Will Be Named - House Adopts Massive Resolution on Sexual Misconduct Slush Fund Recipients

 By Jack Davis  July 1, 2026 at 6:22am
Share

The House on Tuesday passed a resolution from Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, to shed more light on taxpayer-funded payments to settle sexual misconduct claims against House members.

The vote was 420-0, according to The Washington Times.

In 1995, Congress passed the Congressional Accountability Act, which set up a fund to settle such claims against lawmakers. In 2018, as Congress wallowed in sexual harassment claims, the law was updated to force lawmakers to pay for settlements themselves.

Massie said the resolution was needed to increase transparency around the payouts from 1995 to 2018 and close a potential loophole in the 2018 law.


Massie’s proposal requires the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights and the House Ethics Committee to release a list of members for whom settlements were paid, according to Roll Call. The list must be released within 60 days.

“I would urge my colleagues to vote for this in the interest of transparency and openness,” Massie said before the vote.

Will the report the House releases be trustworthy and accurate?

Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, proposed a broader measure earlier in the year that would have made public the results of sexual misconduct investigations.

Massie said Tuesday he tried to “limit the scope of mine” to avoid an objection that the resolution was too broad.

He said his resolution widens “the definition of a claim for sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual misconduct, so that it might catch things that weren’t disclosed.”

The resolution was brought to the floor through a process called privilege, which allows votes on proposals without the backing of House leaders.

Rep. Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, said she backed Massie’s proposal, as she had Mace’s, because she wants to “really see a change in the culture up here on Capitol Hill.”

Related:
UPDATE: Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious at Home by Paramedics Before Being Hospitalized in Most Recent Health Scare

Mace eventually went the subpoena route to get information.

But “you shouldn’t have to go get a subpoena through a committee to go find this,” Massie said Tuesday.

Mace wrote on X in May that “our subpoena has uncovered settlements totaling $338,000 from Congress’s sexual harassment slush fund.”

“Nine members named. Records before 2004 – destroyed. 357 members of Congress voted to keep it hidden. We’re leading the charge to release them despite their opposition,” she posted.

Mace named names and amounts but offered no context for the settlements.

Her text read, “2007: Rodney Alexander ($15,000) 2009: Office of Carolyn McCarthy (2 cases resulting in 1 settlement) ($8,000) 2010: Eric Massa I ($85,000) 2010: Eric Massa II ($20,000) 2010: Eric Massa III ($10,000) 2010: John Conyers I ($50,000) 2014: Blake Farenthold ($84,000) 2014: John Conyers (Severance pay $27,111.75) 2017: Patrick Meehan (2 cases resulting in 1 settlement) (Severance pay $39,250).”

In February, Mace called for the House Ethics Committee to publicly release all information on allegations against members of the House.

“If you sexually harass someone in Congress you do not get to hide behind closed doors,” she said then.

“The American people deserve answers. Staff deserve answers. Women deserve answers. No more protection for predators in Congress. We are going to shine a light on every single one of them,” she added.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kamala Harris Privately Consulting with Zohran Mamdani and Other Radical Leftists as She Maneuvers for 2028: Report
UPDATE: Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious at Home by Paramedics Before Being Hospitalized in Most Recent Health Scare
Military Leaders Brief Trump on Plan for Full-Scale War in Iran: Report
African-Born Socialist Puts Hakeem Jeffries on Notice Immediately After Winning Democratic Primary
Alert: Names Will Be Named - House Adopts Massive Resolution on Sexual Misconduct Slush Fund Recipients
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation