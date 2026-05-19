Alert: Newsom Admits Deep State Has Emergency Options to Change Election If It Looks Like GOP Will Win

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week that he has a backup plan if Democrats get locked out of November’s gubernatorial election.

California’s jungle primary system is somewhat unique in that the top two vote-getters advance to the general election despite party affiliation.

This framework, passed over 15 years ago, has consistently benefited Democrats by locking out Republican candidates from federal races. Now that two Republicans are polling well in the governor’s race, Newsom is panicking.

He has yet to endorse a Democrat successor and had the hubris to say “there is a break-the-glass scenario” if Republicans lock out Democrats, adding that “many people that have a deep understanding of what it would look like if Democrats were locked out” will do “everything to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has a secret “break the glass” plan to prevent California from electing a Republican governor — though he’s stubbornly refused to make an endorsement in the race to succeed him.https://t.co/01rk8j2oed pic.twitter.com/Ol7b7v4o2x — California Post (@californiapost) May 16, 2026

After years of Democrats dominating elections in California, and voters being denied the opportunity to choose between two visions for America, they want to switch it back because they know their constituents are getting fed up.

Democrats have decimated California. It’s an economic mess and has high taxes, high prices, and absurd regulations. It’s also the subject of a fraud investigation by the White House’s anti-fraud task force, led by Vice President J.D. Vance.

Earlier this month, Vance announced the task force would be “deferring $1.3 billion in Medicaid reimbursements from the state of California, and the simple reason is because the state of California has not taken fraud very seriously.”

“There are California taxpayers and American taxpayers who are being defrauded because California isn’t taking its program seriously,” Vance added.

Polling for the 2026 gubernatorial race has gone back and forth over the past several months. Republicans Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco have been standouts for the GOP, and at one point were in the top two slots, respectively.

An Emerson College survey released last week, however, showed former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra leading the field at 19 percent, followed by Hilton and Tom Steyer, both at 17 percent. Bianco was in fourth at 11 percent.

The poll was conducted from May 9-10, surveyed 1,000 likely primary voters, and had a margin of error of +/- 3.0.

Voter frustration wasn’t the only factor to shake up the race. Accusations of sexual assault and rape against former congressman and previous frontrunner Eric Swalwell dramatically shifted the momentum.

It remains to be seen who will win the primary, or the general election, but one thing is clear: California needs a change.

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