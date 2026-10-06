Share
News
An election worker counts ballots inside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Arizona, in a file photo dated Nov. 6, 2024.
An election worker counts ballots inside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Arizona, in a file photo dated Nov. 6, 2024. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Alert: Notorious Maricopa County Botches Midterm Ballot Mailing - Same Mistake Happened to Thousands of Ballots

 By Randy DeSoto  October 6, 2026 at 12:13pm
Share

Maricopa County, Arizona, whose election processes came under strict scrutiny for irregularities following the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, once again made headlines Monday after revealing that over 3,000 ballots were mistakenly sent to voters a week before the mail-out date.

GOP County Recorder Justin Heaps’s office posted over the weekend on social media, “On October 2, Runbeck Election Services informed the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office that it had mistakenly mailed 3,126 early ballots the previous day, six days before the scheduled October 7 mailing date. The premature mailing was not authorized by the Recorder’s Office, which was notified only after it occurred.”

“Runbeck’s error affected only the timing of the mailing. The correct ballots were mailed to the correct voters,” the county recorder’s office added.

“Upon consultation with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, it was determined that the ballots remain valid and do not need to be voided or reissued. Voters may complete and return them normally. Any ballots received before early voting begins will remain unopened and securely stored until processing begins,” the statement read.

Maricopa County, with its 4.7 million people, is the most populous county in Arizona, encompassing the Phoenix metro area, or about 60 percent of the state’s residents.

Do you trust Maricopa County's election processes after the latest incident?

President Donald Trump won the county in 2024 over Kamala Harris with 51.1 percent to the then-vice president’s 47.5 percent.

However, he lost Maricopa to Joe Biden in 2020, 50.3 to 48.1 percent. Trump carried the county in 2016, 49.5 to 45.4 percent over Hillary Clinton.

On Monday, Trump responded to the report of Maricopa sending out thousands of mail-in ballots early, saying, “It’s crooked. So Maricopa just sent out thousands of ballots in error … and they have to be ashamed of themselves.”

“By the way, there were no errors. You know that, right?” he added. “Maricopa is a very, very dishonest county.”

Related:
FBI Secretly Seizes Voting Records from Major Battleground County: Report

In March, the FBI seized election records from Maricopa County.

Arizona Senate President Warren Peterson confirmed that he had turned over 2020 election records his office possessed, but records the FBI seized also reportedly included those from the 2024 election.

Peterson posted at the time on social media, “President Trump is 100% correct. Late last week I received and complied with a federal grand jury subpoena for records relating to the Arizona State Senate’s 2020 audit of Maricopa County. The FBI has the records. Any other report is fake news.”

The 2021 audit initiated by the Arizona Senate of Maricopa concluded that Biden had won the county in the 2020 presidential race.

However, then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office issued a report in April 2022 that noted that Maricopa County had not been forthcoming in turning over all the materials related to the 2020 general election that the AG’s Election Integrity Office had sought, despite multiple requests beginning in September 2021 after the Arizona Senate submitted the findings of its audit.

Brnovich wrote, “We can report that there are problematic system-wide issues that relate to early ballot handling and verification.”

His office found chain-of-custody issues in the handling of mail-in ballots by Maricopa County, concluding, “It is possible that somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 ballots were transported without proper chain of custody.”

In June 2025, GOP U.S. Rep. Abe Hamadeh, whose district is in Maricopa County, wrote to then-U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, “We have known for years that our election processes in Arizona are flawed and ripe with opportunities for nefarious forces. There appears to be a clear pattern and practice of security breakdowns, system failures, and outright manipulation that must be investigated and remedied.”

Hamadeh lost to Democrat Kris Mayes in the 2022 state attorney general race by 511 votes out of the over 2.5 million cast.

On Election Day that year, when Republicans voted in significantly larger numbers than Democrats, at least 70 voting centers in Maricopa County had on-demand ballot printing issues, preventing the ballots from being scanned and counted on site and creating long voter lines.

In Anthem, which is in Hamadeh’s congressional district on the north side of Phoenix, the lines were two hours long in 2022.

Both Hamadeh and GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake lost their court cases against Maricopa County to have the 2022 elections either overturned or redone.

The Arizona Court of Appeals upheld the trial court’s view that it was only “sheer speculation” that issues on election day discouraged “a substantial number of predominantly Lake voters” from casting ballots. The Arizona Supreme Court followed suit, denying Lake’s petition.

Lake shared Trump’s view about the Runbeck error in sending out ballots early this election cycle.

She posted Monday on X, “On Runbeck Election Services ‘mistakenly’ sending out thousands of ballots too early—President Trump says this was ‘no error,’ and he calls Maricopa County ‘very dishonest.’ He is 100% correct.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Thousands of Theaters Purge Woke 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson's New Movie as Bomb Becomes Official
Breaking: FBI Arrests Somali-American Allegedly Planning ISIS Attack in Minnesota
Former Trump Adviser Highlights New Midterm 'Hoax' Being Pushed by the Mainstream Media
Gavin Newsom Attempts to Spark Outrage by Twisting Trump's Rally Words Into the Opposite of What He Actually Meant
Alert: Notorious Maricopa County Botches Midterm Ballot Mailing - Same Mistake Happened to Thousands of Ballots
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation