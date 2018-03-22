The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Alert: NY Lawmaker Pushes to Make Smoking While You Walk a Crime

By Steve Birr
March 22, 2018 at 9:10am

Print

A Democratic lawmaker is angering smokers in New York City with a proposal that would make it illegal to smoke a cigarette while walking outside.

Councilman Peter Koo, a Democrat from Queens, is expected to introduce the bill this week.

He says it aims to reduce non-smokers’ exposure to second-hand smoke.

Walking while smoking would become a misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine under Koo’s proposal, something smokers in the city are blasting as an excessive overreach infringing on civil liberties, reports FOX 5.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Smokers already face heaving restrictions in New York City, including complete bans in bars and most public spaces like parks.

“I’m not standing in one spot, it’s not gonna happen,” Ian, a smoker from Flushing, told FOX 5.

“As I’m walking, it’s outside, I’m not blowing it in anyone’s faces.”

Do you think is an example of government overreach?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Critics also say it will be a distraction for police, potentially tying up important law enforcement resources for the purpose of ticketing smokers on city sidewalks. Koo appears unconcerned by the potential ramifications of the proposal.

“My bill is very simple, no smoking and walking on New York City Sidewalks,” said Koo, according to FOX 5.

“This bill is not against smoking, just don’t do both together.”

Smokers who switch to a less harmful vapor product will find themselves similarly restricted.

RELATED: New York Democrat Arrested for Stealing from Victims of Hurricane Sandy

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law Oct. 23 amending New York state’s tobacco laws to include e-cigarettes.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg previously amended New York City’s Smoke Free Air Act to include vaping in 2014, banning use of the products in bars, at public parks and beaches.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: big government, New York City NYC

By: Steve Birr on March 22, 2018 at 9:10am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Rebekah Baker

Jim Caviezel Goes Public With Reason He Plays So Many Biblical Roles

Rebekah Baker

Raw Video of Farrakhan and Maxine Waters Leaks, Leaves Her in Difficult Position

Randy DeSoto

Developing: GOP Senator Lays Out Conditions to Impeach Trump

Dr. Mark Hendrickson

donald trump

President Trump’s First Major Economic Mistake

Randy DeSoto

mark zuckerberg

Ad Group Representing 3,000 Brands Threatens to Leave Facebook

Rebekah Baker

Media’s Talking Point About McCabe Losing Pension Was Completely Inaccurate

Chris Agee

Cops Raid Sex Trafficker’s Trailer, Find Terrifying Construction Waiting for Women Inside

Randy DeSoto

Confirmed: FedEx Bombing in San Antonio Linked to Austin Bombings

Recently Posted