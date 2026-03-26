Alert: Olympic Committee Steps up to Protect Women, Bans Trans Athletes from Female Events

No man will grab an Olympic medal from a woman under a new policy unveiled Thursday by the International Olympic Committee.

Under the new policy, genetic testing will be required to ensure only women compete in women’s categories, according to The New York Times.

The decision will take effect with the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“As a former athlete, I passionately believe in the rights of all Olympians to take part in fair competition,” IOC president Kristy Coventry, a former gold medal Olympian, said in a statement posted on the IOC website.

BREAKING 🚨

The Olympics just updated their policy, and it’s a MASSIVE win for women’s sports! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/5Xyf1HHe9t — The Riley Gaines Show (@RileyGainesShow) March 26, 2026

“The policy that we have announced is based on science and has been led by medical experts. At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat,” she said.

“So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe,” she said.

“Every athlete must be treated with dignity and respect, and athletes will need to be screened only once in their lifetime. There must be clear education around the process and counselling available, alongside expert medical advice,” she said.

Another win for common sense: the Olympics have banned men from competing in women’s sports. Senate Democrats are the only group on the planet who want to allow men to compete against women. https://t.co/dkI2KEWVZw — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) March 26, 2026

The decision drew a yelp of outrage from Payoshni Mitra, executive director at Humans of Sport, according to the Times.

“This kind of brutal language doesn’t protect sports — it polices women’s bodies,” she said. “It fuels suspicion, invites public scrutiny and puts already vulnerable athletes at risk.”

The Trump administration noted that President Donald Trump had galvanized action after issuing an executive order banning men from women’s sports in America.

White House responds to IOC policy change to ban males from women’s sports as activists celebrate “President Trump’s Executive Order protecting women’s sports made this happen!'”https://t.co/S3CNIVEXMj — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 26, 2026

“The IOC aligning their policy with President Trump’s Executive Order ahead of the 2028 LA Games is common sense and long-overdue,” White House representative Davis Ingle said, according to The Washington Post.

The IOC document explaining its decision said men are born with physical advantages over women that are retained, according to CNN.

In comments posted to Inside the Games, Coventry noted that the policy was about “the protection of the female category in Olympic sport.”

She said the “policy is foundationally based in science and it’s been led by medical experts and it’s been done with the best interests of athletes right at the heart.”

“We know that this topic is sensitive,” she continued, adding that the goal of the new policy is that “athletes are looked after, that athletes have the ability to compete on a fair and level playing field, and that is what I believe we have done.”

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