Share
Sports
News
International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry is seen speaking Feb. 6 during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Coventry announced Thursday that men will be barred from competing as women in Olympic events.
International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry is seen speaking Feb. 6 during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Coventry announced Thursday that men will be barred from competing as women in Olympic events. (Yves Herman - pool / AP file)

Alert: Olympic Committee Steps up to Protect Women, Bans Trans Athletes from Female Events

 By Jack Davis  March 26, 2026 at 3:45pm
Share

No man will grab an Olympic medal from a woman under a new policy unveiled Thursday by the International Olympic Committee.

Under the new policy, genetic testing will be required to ensure only women compete in women’s categories, according to The New York Times.

The decision will take effect with the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“As a former athlete, I passionately believe in the rights of all Olympians to take part in fair competition,” IOC president Kristy Coventry, a former gold medal Olympian, said in a statement posted on the IOC website.

“The policy that we have announced is based on science and has been led by medical experts. At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat,” she said.

“So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe,” she said.

“Every athlete must be treated with dignity and respect, and athletes will need to be screened only once in their lifetime. There must be clear education around the process and counselling available, alongside expert medical advice,” she said.

The decision drew a yelp of outrage from Payoshni Mitra, executive director at Humans of Sport, according to the Times.

Related:
Leftist Bob Costas Admits Men Have No Business in Women's Sports: 'Common Sense Is Not Transphobic'

“This kind of brutal language doesn’t protect sports — it polices women’s bodies,” she said. “It fuels suspicion, invites public scrutiny and puts already vulnerable athletes at risk.”

The Trump administration noted that President Donald Trump had galvanized action after issuing an executive order banning men from women’s sports in America.

“The IOC aligning their policy with President Trump’s Executive Order ahead of the 2028 LA Games is common sense and long-overdue,” White House representative Davis Ingle said, according to The Washington Post.

The IOC document explaining its decision said men are born with physical advantages over women that are retained, according to CNN.

In comments posted to Inside the Games, Coventry noted that the policy was about “the protection of the female category in Olympic sport.”

She said the “policy is foundationally based in science and it’s been led by medical experts and it’s been done with the best interests of athletes right at the heart.”

“We know that this topic is sensitive,” she continued, adding that the goal of the new policy is that “athletes are looked after, that athletes have the ability to compete on a fair and level playing field, and that is what I believe we have done.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Hegseth Slashes 'Faith Codes' in Move to Make Chaplains the Spiritual Backbone of the US Military
Education Department Abandons Headquarters as Agency Heads for Total Extinction
Trans Tide Is Turning: Idaho Criminalizes Trans Use of Incorrect Bathrooms in Private Businesses
Utah's Republican Governor Signs Bill Protecting Gunmakers from Frivolous Lawsuits
Leftist Bob Costas Admits Men Have No Business in Women's Sports: 'Common Sense Is Not Transphobic'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation