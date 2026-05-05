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Sen. Rand Paul questions Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing about the federal response to monkeypox, on Sept. 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Rand Paul questions Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing about the federal response to monkeypox, on Sept. 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Alert: Rand Paul Warns Only a Few Days Remain to Charge Fauci Over 'Worst Cover-Up in Modern Medical History'

 By Johnathan Jones  May 5, 2026 at 5:41am
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Sen. Rand Paul is once again raising the stakes in his long-running campaign for holding Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, accountable.

This time, Paul said the clock is ticking because the statute of limitations for potential criminal charges will soon expire.

In a post on Monday afternoon on X, Paul warned that the Justice Department has only days to act.

“The DOJ has ONE WEEK left to charge Anthony Fauci for the worst cover-up in modern medical history,” Paul wrote.

“He lied to Congress about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan,” Paul continued. “Millions died. Trillions were spent.”

“And Fauci walked away with book deals and fawning media coverage instead of handcuffs,” he wrote.

The Kentucky Republican said he has renewed his push for a criminal case with only days left and complained that Fauci had gotten away with lockdown-era crime for too long.

“I re-upped my criminal referral to the DOJ because the evidence is overwhelming,” Paul wrote. “Justice has been delayed long enough.”

At the center of that demand are questions about federal funding, secret research, and what was said under oath by Fauci after COVID.

Paul’s office laid out its concerns in a statement last year that called on Fauci to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

That request followed what his office described as newly uncovered emails that implicated the former NIAID director.

Related:
Leading California Governor Candidate Vows to Bring State Charges Against Anthony Fauci

According to that statement, the committee sought emails, messages, and call records from 2018 through 2023.

Those records were tied to COVID origins, gain-of-function research, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Paul’s office said the materials appeared to contradict Fauci’s previous sworn testimony before Congress.

In a letter cited by the office, Paul wrote that investigators had obtained records suggesting efforts to conceal information.

One February 2020 email cited in the statement described officials discussing how to “get ahead of the science and narrative” on COVID origins.

Another message showed Fauci telling then-NIH Director Francis Collins, “Please delete this e-mail after you read it.”

A separate July 2020 email quoted Fauci criticizing Paul while again instructing a staff member to delete the message.

Paul’s office argued that those communications raised serious oversight concerns.

“Dr. Fauci misled Congress and the American people,” Paul said in the statement. “The evidence is clear.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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